How Dental Technologies Helps Patients: Words by Dr. Bajaj

How Dental Technologies Helps Patients
This release is to spread awareness about dental technologies and how it's useful for dental patients. Must check it out..DUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, dental technologies have come a long way, offering patients the most effective and efficient treatments ever. Royal East Dental is always on the lookout for new and emerging technology to make a hassle-free experience for its patients. Here we have discussed a few of the different dental technologies that will make your trip to our dental office easier, faster, and more enjoyable.
Digital X-rays: Digital X-rays allow dentists to quickly and accurately diagnose dental problems, such as cavities and gum disease, at an early stage. This allows a dentist to offer the most effective treatment plan to patients and help them to avoid more serious problems in the future.
Aside from that, digital X-rays are safer in comparison to conventional X-ray technologies. The American Dental Association confirms that digital imaging technologies reduce exposure by 40–60%.
Laser Dentistry: Another innovative technology is the use of Laser in dentistry. Dr. Bajaj, lasers are used to treat a lot of dental problems including treating diseased tissue surrounding your teeth or treating sensitive teeth. Laser technology provides minimally invasive treatment options that cause less discomfort to the patient and faster healing.
Intraoral camera: The technology that allows dentists to take high-quality dental images inside our patient’s mouths and provide an in-depth and accurate analysis. This helps our dentists to identify problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.
3-D Scans: Those days are gone when you might have experienced a gag reflex while getting your impressions. The dental office equipped with a 3 shape Trios 3D scanner is helping our patients to make impressions of their teeth with 3-D scans.
CAD/CAM Technology: In the past, a lot of dental visits meant multiple appointments with a dentist. However, today dental technology allows for much faster and improved solutions. Dental CAD/CAM systems use advanced dental technology to design and create multiple restorations, such as crowns, veneers, and bridges, within a few hours. Even if patients need advanced dental care, multiple procedures can be accomplished in one surgery. This eliminates the need for multiple dental visits. And results in a more accurate and efficient treatment procedure for the patients. It allows dentists and dental technicians to fabricate a same-day prosthesis in just a few steps.
Periowave: Most people lose their teeth at an early age to gum diseases. That’s why to keep the patient's smile intact Dentist in Dundas clinic is equipped with Periowave, a gold-standard solution to all your gum issues. Dr. Bajaj is pleased to introduce this level of care to patients who exhibit signs and symptoms of periodontal problems. Periowave eliminates harmful bacteria and toxins associated with periodontal diseases. This photo disinfection procedure when combined with scaling and root planing can significantly improve the treatment outcome.
Single Tooth Anesthesia: STA is an efficacious alternative to conventional dental anesthesia procedures. As per Dr. Bajaj, This system is all that’s needed to scientifically and safely anesthetize a single tooth. The single-tooth anesthesia system is one of its kind with real-time audio-visual technology allowing dentists to easily obtain proper needle placement between the teeth and the bone.
Diagnodent: The new age dentistry is saving time and money for both dentists and patients as well. It ensures that the mouth has been thoroughly checked for hidden caries. So that one doesn’t have to spend a lot more time and money on dental visits in the near future.
Invisalign: If someone looking for an effective way to straighten their teeth, look no further than Invisalign, a series of clear, removable, custom-fit aligners to gently shift your teeth in the desired location. Dr. Bajaj says that apart from being a convenient and effective solution, it’s also a comfortable option for patients. It is suitable for a wide range of orthodontic concerns spacing, crowding, overbite, or underbite. They are easy to clean and do not require a restriction on your diet.
Dental Implants: Losing a tooth can be an embarrassing experience but dental implants offer a permanent and effective solution for missing teeth. Whether a person has lost a single tooth or multiple teeth, dental implants can restore a healthy smile and improve oral health.
On this, Dr. Bajaj added that these implants preserve your jawbone's natural structure while keeping it healthy and strong for years to come.
Velscope: Regarding Velscope, This technology is highly useful for oral cancer screening allowing dental professionals to quickly diagnose oral cancer in its earlier stages. The device uses a fluorescence blue light to detect any potential cancerous or precancerous tissues inside the patient's mouth.
In conclusion, dental technology has a positive impact on patients in several ways.
From early diagnosis to minimally invasive treatments, technology has made it easier for dentists to provide the best possible care for their patients. If someone wants advanced care from modern dental technologies in Dundas, Check out more on the official website of Royal East Dental.
