“Svesky Pump Plant” handed over constructions for arranging sports grounds in the village
The city-forming enterprise continues to actively help the population of SvesaKYIV, UKRAINE, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, “Svesky Pump Plant”, which is part of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum and is a city-forming enterprise, continues to support the local population:
“We are providing the entire population of Svesa with the humanitarian goods on a permanent basis, we have set up the provision of milk from farmers to the population: we sustaining the entire chain of milk supply from the farmer to the population, - shared the general director of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii, - Authorized by the shareholder, Alona Lebedieva, the metal constructions were handed over to the village council for making sports grounds”.
General Director of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii also noted: “We clearly understand that business is to play a key role in the restoration of Ukrainian cities, and therefore business must actively help on the ground - restore sports grounds, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.”
As it was previously reported, Aurum Group’s “Svesky Pump Plant” paid more than UAH 8 million in taxes in full in 2022 and continues to pay salaries to the plant’s employees, despite the fact that production volumes currently do not cover these costs.
