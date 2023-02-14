Submit Release
Foreign Minister receives US Trade Representative

VIETNAM, February 14 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn underlined the potential of Việt Nam-US cooperation in climate change response, energy transition, digital transformation and green growth during a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Tai is on her first visit to Việt Nam which is also the first visit at the economic ministerial level of the Biden administration, starting a series of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership.

Sơn suggested the US soon materialise its commitments to supporting Việt Nam and countries in delivering on international agreements on climate change response, including the declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Việt Nam would be ready to partner with the US to successfully hold APEC Year 2023, he said.

Tai, for her part, said the US attached importance to strengthening partnership with Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean countries while ensuring the interests of its people and workers at home.

The US would give priority to strengthening cooperation frameworks to build efficient and sustainable economic and investment ecosystems, thereby creating a new driving force for regional economic development, she said.

She also shared priorities and plans of the APEC Year 2023 hosted by the US.

Host and guest reviewed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the APEC, discussions on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), sub-regional cooperation, climate change response, energy transition and digital transformation.

They emphasised the importance of promoting free, open and fair trade in line with international law, sustainable and inclusive growth in the region in which ASEAN countries play a central role.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and the US surpassed US$123 billion last year, up 11 per cent year on year. — VNS

