Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,238 in the last 365 days.

Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's latest statement on WPS

PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release
February 14, 2023

SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA'S LATEST STATEMENT ON WPS

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is lying. It cannot claim that the Chinese Coast Guard ship acted in accordance with international law, when the 2016 arbitral tribunal that ruled against China's baseless 9-dash-line claim was constituted precisely under the UNCLOS.

Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw na ang Ayungin Shoal ay teritoryo ng Pilipinas. Hindi yan sa Tsina. Huwag nila tawagin ng Tsinong pangalan. Ayungin is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The UNCLOS affirms this. The wider international community recognizes this. It is only China's authoritarian government that seems to think otherwise.

To China's MOFA, stop lying and stick to the truth: that China is using her military might to justify her blatant and dangerous disregard for international law, with her flimsy historical "claim" as an excuse. Stop with the false narratives, end the lies, and get out of the West Philippine Sea.

******

LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WbWnjQjhkSIYW0G0FHielNNVbqcYgXiQ/view

You just read:

Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's latest statement on WPS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.