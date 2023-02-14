SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA'S LATEST STATEMENT ON WPS

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is lying. It cannot claim that the Chinese Coast Guard ship acted in accordance with international law, when the 2016 arbitral tribunal that ruled against China's baseless 9-dash-line claim was constituted precisely under the UNCLOS.

Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw na ang Ayungin Shoal ay teritoryo ng Pilipinas. Hindi yan sa Tsina. Huwag nila tawagin ng Tsinong pangalan. Ayungin is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The UNCLOS affirms this. The wider international community recognizes this. It is only China's authoritarian government that seems to think otherwise.

To China's MOFA, stop lying and stick to the truth: that China is using her military might to justify her blatant and dangerous disregard for international law, with her flimsy historical "claim" as an excuse. Stop with the false narratives, end the lies, and get out of the West Philippine Sea.

