PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2023 Cayetano: Focus on values, economy instead of Cha-cha Amid a push from the House of Representatives to continue holding public dialogues on amending the 1987 Constitution, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday urged the government to focus instead on preserving the people's values and addressing the basic economic concerns of most Filipino families. "In a very controversial administration or political situation, ngayong galing tayo sa pandemic, additional distraction lang talaga ang Charter change," Cayetano told reporters on February 14, 2023. "So kung sa akin, I would urge those of us in government to concentrate on values, and then presyo-trabaho-kita," he added. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had said over the weekend that Charter change is not a priority for Malacañang and that he would prefer to work with existing laws to attract foreign investments into the country. Supporting the administration's position on the matter, Cayetano recalled the decision of former President Rodrigo Duterte to hold off on constitutional amendments despite floating the idea of changing the country's unitary republican form of government to a federal system during his administration. "Sabi noon ng Pangulo, let's take it slowly, unahin natin y'ung pagpapaganda ng ekonomiya, unahin nating mag-mature y'ung political system, at marami tayong pwedeng ipasa na mga batas at mga reforms even before we go to the constitution," he said. "So now if President Marcos feels na hindi dapat ngayon, then I will agree with him," he added. The senator acknowledged that the latest push for Charter change is motivated by perceived deficiencies in the 1987 Constitution, especially in the matter of foreign access to land and strategic economic sectors. He pointed out, however, that "timing is important" in any move to amend the country's basic law. "Magiging tama y'ung timing kapag siguro nasagad na natin lahat ng pwedeng reforms through legislation, at ang natira na lang talaga is y'ung mismong mga provisions sa constitution," he said. The senator said Filipino society should also gain further political maturity before tackling Charter change, especially since the 1987 Constitution has been in force for only 36 years. "Part of it na rin is the political maturity ng ating bansa, as we've said. Remember, compared to many nations around the world, napakabata pa lang ng ating bansa," he said. Cayetano also underscored the need to reassure different sectors that politicians will not use any constitutional amendments to entrench themselves in power. "We must really find a way that will guarantee all the sectors, including the church, including the youth, including NGOs, including the media, that politicians will not tinker with the constitution for their own benefit," he said. Cayetano: Tutukan ang values at ekonomiya imbes na Cha-cha Sa gitna ng panibagong pagsusulong mula sa ilang myembro ng Kamara upang simulan ang proseso ng pag-amyenda ng 1987 Constitution, nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa pamahalaan na tutukan ang pagpapatibay sa mga values ng mamamayan at pagtugon sa mga pangungahing pangangailangan ng mga pamilyang Pilipino. "In a very controversial administration or political situation, ngayong galing tayo sa pandemic, additional distraction lang talaga ang Charter change," sinabi ni Cayetano sa media noong February 14, 2023. "So kung sa akin, I would urge those of us in government to concentrate on values, and then presyo-trabaho-kita," dagdag niya. Kamakailan lamang ay sinabi na ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na hindi prayoridad ng kanyang administrasyon ang Charter change at mas gusto niyang humanap ng paraan sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang mga batas na makapanghikayat pa rin ng foreign investments sa bansa. Sinuportahan ni Cayetano ang administrasyon sa naturang usapin at sinabing maging si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay napa-preno din sa pagbabago ng Saligang Batas sa kabila ng suportq ang kampanya upang gawing federal ang sistema ng pamahalaan. "Sabi noon ng Pangulo, let's take it slowly, unahin natin y'ung pagpapaganda ng ekonomiya, unahin nating mag-mature y'ung political system, at marami tayong pwedeng ipasa na mga batas at mga reforms even before we go to the constitution," ani Cayetano. "So now if President Marcos feels na hindi dapat ngayon, then I will agree with him," dagdag niya. Kinilala ng senador na ang pagsusulong upang baguhin ang konstitusyon ay mula sa pagtingin ng ilan na kailangan na ng reporma sa 1987 Constitution, lalo na sa usapin ng foreign access sa lupa at mahahalagang mga sektor ng ekonomiya. Gayunpaman, sinabi niya na mahalaga ng "timing" sa pagtutukoy kung kailan dapat itulak ang Charter change. "Magiging tama y'ung timing kapag siguro nasagad na natin lahat ng pwedeng reforms through legislation, at ang natira na lang talaga is y'ung mismong mga provisions sa constitution," aniya. Ayon sa senador, dapat mas magkaroon pa ng political maturity ang lipunang Pilipino upang maging handa ang mamamayan na lumahok sa Charter change, lalo na't 36 taon pa lang umiiral ang 1987 Constitution. "Part of it na rin is the political maturity ng ating bansa, as we've said. Remember, compared to many nations around the world, napakabata pa lang ng ating bansa," aniya. Idiniin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na mapanatag ang iba't ibang mga sektor tungkol sa motibo ng mga nagtutulak ng Charter change sa harap ng mga agam-agam na gagamitin lamang ng mga pulitiko ang pag-amyenda sa konstitusyon upang panatilihin ang sarili nila sa kapangyarihan. "We must really find a way that will guarantee all the sectors, including the church, including the youth, including NGOs, including the media, that politicians will not tinker with the constitution for their own benefit," aniya.