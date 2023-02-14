Zubiri Condemns China's Aggressive Tactics in West PH Sea

On Tuesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri denounced the actions of Chinese forces in the West Philippine Sea, after the Philippine Coast Guard revealed that the Chinese Navy aimed a military-grade laser on a PCG vessel near the Ayungin Shoal.

"We stand completely behind our Coast Guard and we protest vigorously against the continued provocations of the Chinese Navy in the West Philippine Sea," said Zubiri.

"This is not the first time our troops have been harassed by Chinese forces on our waters, so we strongly appeal to the Embassy of China and to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cease all their aggressive intimidation tactics."

Last December, Zubiri also called China out for one of their vessels aggressively pursuing a small contingent of the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea. The Chinese vessel proceeded to forcibly seize from the Philippine Navy a scrap of unidentified debris, suspected to be from a Chinese rocket launch. The Senate adopted a resolution condemning this incident.

"We completely condemn not only this latest incident with the military-grade laser, but the repeated incidents of harassment on our waters," Zubiri emphasized.

"We will not tolerate this, and we will continue to support our Navy and Coast Guard as they defend our waters."