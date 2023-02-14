Submit Release
BIG LIFE LESSONS FROM A TINY SOURCE

"Bella And Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister"

Musings on life from a supernatural being? This enlightened author shares her story

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us have pondered on the age-old question, since civilizations have learned to ponder: are we alone in this world, or do we share it with other life forms? While they answer might be too frightening to arrive at for some, for Mary Ellen Jackson, it wasn’t so much an answer as a delightful discovery. Jackson reveals that she’s befriended a deva, a divine being of good. While at first tentative (read: frightened) at the prospect of meeting a supernatural entity, Jackson strikes up a friendship with the deva.

Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister is a collection of the many conversations Jackson has had with this being of light, which she has nicknamed Bella. Bella in turn calls her Mirabel. Together, they ponder on the many unique experiences of human existence, their layered significance, and so much more. A number of useful lessons are masked in simple anecdotes, often featuring everyday objects, like hats, bags, houseplants, and more. The conversations are light-hearted, but the insights are deep. Jackson, after all, writes about a theme that she herself has long pondered: the true meaning of life

Before her career as an author and spiritual counsellor, Jackson worked with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly. Bella and Mirabel was presented at the London Book Fair, held at the Olympia London in London, UK, from April 5 to 7, 2022, as part of the New Title Showcase.

Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms worldwide.

