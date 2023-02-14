“The Message” Bares the Deep Impacts of Marxism
New Book Narrates Marxism’s Ill Effects to the Values of a NationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marxism changes a nation entirely. Its effects are drastic, converting peaceful lives and diverse personal desires and abilities to “fair” standardized formulas that lead to chaos. But there is sparse information available that really exposes the other adverse effects of Marxism: the complete submission and alteration of principles and values. People and the whole nation had been affected!
“The Message”, written by rising author Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen, lays bare the ill effects of Marxism as he ﬁnds answers to his long personal struggle having experienced the said governing style ﬁrst hand.
Author Michael Ritivoi Hansen, born in Romania during World War II has seen and experienced the struggle. At the end of World War II, in disregard of international agreements, the Soviet Union imposed communism in the areas given to its Sphere of Inﬂuence, which included Romania.
According to Hansen, Marxism has changed the way of thinking of the people and has further changed their way of living. It has altered the psychological aspect of the nation’s people and provided a pathway to a ruined nation.
The stories narrate the international events which happened during that part of history, and how this new value system was introduced into people’s lives and the resulting changes it caused. A change in the values system created a change in attitudes and policies that in turn created doubts, confusions, introversions, and demagoguery. The nation had been changed indeed!
“I lived through the communist ruling and the Marxist redesign of moral values. Those changes were supposed to set all citizens on the road to fulﬁllment,” says Hansen.
“For lack of choices, I followed that road, and I became a successful dentist. My professional clout translated into some ﬁnancial advancement, which helped me realize that what I truly needed was not ﬁnancial protection but a healthy mind, love, dignity, wisdom, knowledge, none of which communism could offer,” he continues.
The consequence of doing so was Hansen’s dissidence which resulted in his immigration to the West. The values Marxism instilled in him has changed his entire being and required a great deal of time to return to his real self while living in the United States.
“In the end, I found that the answer to my struggle is back in Romania where it all started,” Hansen says.
