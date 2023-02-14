Submit Release
Casablanca Stock Exchange without Clear Trend at the Opening

MOROCCO, February 14 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange started the session without a clear trend on Tuesday, with the all-share index, MASI, falling slightly by 0.01% to 10,662.79 points.

Shortly after the opening, the MASI.20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, gained 0.06% to 857.66 points, and the MASI.ESG, an index of companies with the highest ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, gained 0.04% to 811.93 points.

On Monday, the MASI closed with a loss of 0.6%.

MAP: 14 February 2023

