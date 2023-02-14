The Consequences of Compulsorily Living Someone Else's Dreams
Author Michael Ritivoi Hansen narrates his life under Soviet occupation.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not long after the battle of World War II, the Soviet Union through political manipulations, intimidation, and fraud, imposed communism in certain areas despite the international agreement for free elections. Michael Hansen was living in Romania during this time of living under the untested, unreasonable but long desired “fair” Marxist government. The Marxist theory shaped the moral values of the citizens, and it soon became the catalyst of the system’s downfall.
Michael Ritivoi Hansen narrates his point of view during his time under a Marxist regime. He states the struggles he and other people had to endure to get by and the horrendous mentality they had acquired due to the new and shortsighted value system. People had been given a leveled income and had been taught that all properties belonged to them. Hansen became a dentist and had the opportunity to immigrate to the United States; this is where he soon discovered that things such as love, dignity, wisdom, and knowledge were the things he needed most in his life, none of which the Marxist government could offer.
Doctor and author Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born and raised in Romania. After successfully becoming a dentist, he immigrated to the United States. After earning his California Dental License he built his clinic that operated for thirty-nine years in Orange County, California. Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen is a father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters and now enjoys a life of independence.
Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube