Life Under A Conﬁning Political System

Doctor Michael Ritivoi Hansen narrates his restrictive life under a marxist regime.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michael Ritivoi Hansen was one of the unfortunate citizens to have undergone a Marxist government in his younger years. This type of particular government can be hard to abide by, as each person is not allowed to live his own dreams and abilities but the government required dreams of the Marxist leaders. Who can honestly evaluate another's dreams and potential? Can bold, catching slogans that replace intelligence with emotions and replace reason with convenience be the way to fairness?
After the gruesome battle of World War II, the Soviet Union broke the international agreement and imposed communism in Eastern Europe as a “sphere of inﬂuence”. Hansen’s home, Romania, was one of the places that had unfortunately fallen under the stern rule of the Soviet Union government. The author shares his perspective as a citizen under this particular regime and its horrendous value system. He emphasizes the mentality he had been guided to acquire over the years. Hansen soon became a dentist and had the opportunity to migrate to the United States where he soon discovered the things such as love, pride, wisdom, and knowledge; the things he truly needed in life and felt free! He initially planned to establish himself in Western Europe but the proximity to the Communist block was so frightening that he decided to emigrate to the U.S.A.
Doctor and author Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born and raised in Romania. Hansen immigrated to the United States and after earning his California Dental License, he successfully built and owned his clinic for thirty-nine years in Orange County, California. Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen is a father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters and now enjoys a life of freedom.
