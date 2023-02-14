Former Vice President Al Gore Announced as Opening Keynote Speaker at AIM for Climate Summit

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced former Vice President Al Gore as an opening keynote speaker at the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Summit on May 8-10, 2023, in Washington D.C. The AIM for Climate Summit will bring together partners to increase and accelerate investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

“We are honored to have former Vice President Al Gore join us in Washington this May to kick off the AIM for Climate Summit,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “He has been on the forefront of the climate crisis for more than 40 years and is a leader in the international response to combating climate change. His participation in the Summit underscores the critical role agriculture innovation plays in addressing this global issue.”

Launched at COP26 in 2021, AIM for Climate is an initiative co-led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States that seeks to enable global partnerships and solutions at the intersection of agriculture and climate change. Since its inception, AIM for Climate partners have increased investment to more than $8 billion, launched 30 innovation sprints, and expanded to more than 275 partners worldwide. At COP27 in 2022, Secretary Vilsack announced the U.S. will host the AIM for Climate Summit, with support from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.

The Summit is a premier event for AIM for Climate partners designed to serve as a dynamic platform to raise ambition, build collaborations, and share knowledge on innovative solutions in the lead-up to COP28. Secretary Vilsack and Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, United Arab Emirates Minister of Climate Change and Environment, are confirmed keynote speakers.

Partners are invited to host engaging breakout sessions, present in an interactive exhibit hall, and facilitate tours for participants. The deadline to submit proposals for these activities is Thursday, Feb. 24. For more details on how to apply, visit the AIM for Climate Summit website.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.