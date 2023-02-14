How Karl Marx Saw The Final Solution To Social Fairness
Doctor and author Michael Ritivoi Hansen shares his life under a Marxist government.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A society living under a marxist government can be inhumane and grueling. The Marxists want, as a matter of fact, to be fair. Their wishful desires and opinions are everything but “fair”. However, the political theory founded by Karl Marx sparked leaders to advocate class war and eventually lead to a society in which all properties are to be owned by the public; in essence, the communist government. But this change of ownership didn’t mean a better management of the country and its citizens. No one evaluated the people's needs and abilities. Only the marxist leaders decided what should be done and how it should be done.
Not long after World War II, The Soviet Union imposed Marxism in Eastern Europe as its understanding of the Sphere of Inﬂuence agreed upon and signed in an international agreement to preserve democracy. This horrendous new value system was applied to young Hansen and the rest of the people living in his hometown, Romania, with terrible consequences. The author explains the life he had and the mentality he had to adopt during his time under a marxist government. Soon after he had ﬁnally immigrated to the United States, Hansen realized that the things he truly needed in life were love, dignity, wisdom, and knowledge, none of which the marxist government could offer to its people.
Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born and raised in Romania during the World War II era. He soon emigrated to the United States and successfully earned his California Dental license and was the proud owner of his clinic in Orange County, California for an amazing thirty-nine years. Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen is a father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters and now enjoys a life of freedom.
Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube