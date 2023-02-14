THE STRUGGLES UNDER A MARXIST REGIME
Doctor Michael Ritivoi Hansen takes readers on a personal journey.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life under a marxist regime can be cruel and difﬁcult. This political theory, founded by Karl Marx, advocates class warfare, meaning hatred for the rich, which ultimately leads to a society where the public owns all property and has to ﬁgure out how to manage their new responsibility. The obstacles were the public's lack of creativity, the reliance on emotions and the opposition to the hope that Marxism works. In communism, no person is compensated according to their abilities and their needs but according to the dictates of the political class; a ﬂawed mentality the author explains in The Message.
After World War II, The Soviet Union, despite the international agreement, imposed marxism in Eastern Europe; awarded to Stalin as a sphere of inﬂuence. This new value system was applied to Hansen and the rest of the people living in his hometown, with a consequence he did not foresee. The author narrates the life he had endured during his time under a marxist government. After he had successfully immigrated to the United States, Hansen discovered the things he truly needed in life: love, dignity, wisdom, and knowledge, none of which he could gain during his years under a Marxist state. There, love is political correctness, knowledge belongs to Karl Marx and the only thing people have to do is to follow Marxism.
Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born and raised in Romania during the World War II era. He soon emigrated to the United States where he re-learned his Dental license in California and built his own clinic in Orange County, California for an astounding thirty-nine years. Dr. Hansen is a proud father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters and enjoys the life of freedom he has with his family.
