Under Marxist Rules
Doctor Michael Ritivoi Hansen takes readers on a transforming event based on personal experience.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marxism is a political concept theorized by Karl Marx that advocates class war and leads to a society in which all property is owned by the public. It advertises that every individual is compensated according to their talents and needs while its central standardized control system prevents the achievement of any appropriate ﬁnancial recognition of any achievement. Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen, after World War II, experienced a radical change in his way of living, as well as the other people that lived in his country.
The Soviet Union, despite the international agreement it signed, imposed Marxism in Eastern Europe as its Sphere of Inﬂuence. The new value system was applied there with terrible consequences. The author states the erroneous mentality he had gained in Romania during his long years as a communist subject. Upon his immigration to the United States, Hansen discovers the things he truly needed in life: love, dignity, wisdom, and knowledge, none of which he gained during his years under Marxism.
Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born in Romania during the World War II era. He emigrated to the United States and earned his California Dental license, and became the proud owner of his clinic in Orange County, California for thirty-nine years. Dr. Hansen is a father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters and enjoys witnessing them experience life with true freedom.
