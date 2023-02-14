Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen: Life Under Mandatory Marxism
Author and doctor Michael Ritivoi Hansen composes a book based on personal events.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marxism, theorized by Karl Marx, is a political theory that advocates class war and leads to a society in which all property is owned by the public: the communist government. Each person is compensated according to what the Marxist government decides. Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen, not long after World War II, experienced transformations in his ways of living, as well as all citizens across the country.
Despite the international agreement, the Soviet Union imposed Marxism in Eastern Europe as its understanding of Sphere of Inﬂuence. This new value system was imposed on Hansen and across the country, with an unimaginable consequence. The author states the ﬂawed mentality he acquired in Romania during his long years under Communism. He undergoes through a radical change when he immigrated to the United States. Hansen states that the things he truly needed in life were love, dignity, wisdom, and knowledge, none of which he gained during his years under a marxist state. The Message is an eye-opener for readers to learn the history of a person who has gone through life under the marxist disruptive policy of hate towards those not sharing their ideology.
Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen was born in Romania during the World War II era. After living in a refugee camp in Austria, he emigrated to the United States and earned his California Dental license, and soon became the proud owner of his clinic in Orange County, California for thirty-nine years. Dr. Hansen is a father to one daughter and a grandfather to two granddaughters, and happily enjoys witnessing them experience true freedom.
Grab a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
