Food Robotics Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $5,787.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR 10.4%

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food Robotics Market by Type, Payload, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The food robotics market was valued at $2,047.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $5,787.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for food robotics worldwide.

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> By type, the Food Robotics market size of articulated segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

-> Articulated segment account for nearly 42% by revenue, followed by SCARA and Cartesian.

-> By payload, high category is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

-> By application, palletizing category is the leading category in the market however; processing segment is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of the global food robotics market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

