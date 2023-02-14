Global Diatomite Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Diatomite Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.1% In The Forecast Period Between 2023 And 2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Diatomite Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global diatomite market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like source, type, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): 2.30 MMT
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.1%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): 2.76 MMT
The increasing use of diatomite across industrial applications like filler material and filter aid is expected to drive the diatomite market growth across the globe over the coming years. There is a surging usage of the product in filtration applications as well as in the food and beverage industry. Diatomite’s innate filtering abilities resulting from its uncommon honeycomb structure encourage its applications and propel the market growth globally.
The employment of diatomite is effective in various applications like functional additives, pharmaceuticals, filtration, and absorbents. This is due to its abrasiveness, and an extensive surface area along with the high silica content contained in diatomite. Consequently, this is anticipated to bolster the market growth over the coming time frame.
Moreover, the filtration market is a significant user of diatomite due to its robust strong purifying properties which are likely to boost the demand for diatomite around the world. The surging application of diatomite in industries including plastics, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, paper, paints, pesticides, chemicals, and sealants is expected to aid diatomite market growth in the forecast period.
Diatomite Industry Definition and Major Segments
Diatomite, also referred to as diatomaceous earth, is obtained from the remains of the microscopic, fossilised sea or freshwater algae. It is a naturally occurring, versatile mineral employed in an array of applications from cosmetics to filtration. Single-celled aquatic algae are called diatoms. They belong to the golden-brown algae class called Bacillariophyceae. Diatomite is a nearly pure sedimentary deposit comprising entirely of silica.
On the basis of source, the market can be bifurcated into:
Fresh Water
Salt Water
Based on type, the diatomite market can be segmented into:
Natural
Flux Calcined
Calcined
Others
By application, the market is segregated into:
Filtration
Absorbent
Cement Additive
Insecticides
Filler
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Diatomite Market Trends
The global diatomite market is anticipated to gain momentum during the forecast period on account of the rapid economic and technical progress. Growing populations have led to an increased demand for natural resources across various regions over the past few years. Diatomite producers are providing substantial enhancements to aid the market growth owing to the escalating potential across the building sector. Rapid expansions in research and development activities and increasing spending of pharmaceutical enterprises are likely to drive the market growth of diatomite.
Geographically, North America is augmenting significant growth in the diatomite market on account of the surging demand from several industrial applications in the form of absorbent, crop protection chemicals, and water treatment. The United States is holding substantial market growth in the North American region because of the increasing demands from end users. Diatomite demand in North America is thriving based on demands for crop protection chemicals along with industrial applications. It also has significant applications in water treatment due to its exceptional filtration properties.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth in the market share of diatomite during the forecast period. This is on account of the growing healthcare infrastructure, surging demand for diatomite in the healthcare industry, and for the protection of crops in the region. The surging demand for pesticides, filler, and filtration aids, among other industrial applications, coupled with growth in emerging economies like India, are likely to fuel the market growth in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global diatomite market report are:
Imerys SA
Dicalite Management Group, Inc.
EP Minerals
Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
