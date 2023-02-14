Application Program Interface Management Market Statistics, Potential for Growth, and Forecast for 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand in business process automation owing to global shortages in skilled technical manpower is driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Application Program Interface (API) management market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is being driven by the significant adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) for high-volume data analysis and data engineering. Information technology companies are highly dependent on API management services to integrate, distribute, control, and analyze data across clouds.

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Application Program Interface Management market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Application Program Interface Management industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP America, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Postman, Inc., Boomi, LP., WSO2 LLC, Perforce Software, Inc., Tyk Technologies Ltd, Jitterbit, Inc.

Some Key Highlights

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. On-premise solutions are becoming increasingly popular across a range of industry verticals. On-premise API Management is being adopted by many sectors to containerize managed gateways and host APIs and gateways in the same settings. In addition, on-premise models are highly sought after since they increase API traffic and meet compliance and security criteria.

The solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Many businesses are implementing API management to provide proactive, personalized experiences that help to logically connect data from shared sources. Solutions are created to integrate API management with business users, which speeds adoption, lowers overhead costs, and lightens the workload on the IT department.

IT and ITES accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. API management for IT and ITES is developed for generating insights from data and automating various tasks. The shortage of trained technical manpower in the industry has led to a large number of IT and ITES organizations adopting API management.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Application Program Interface Management market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Application Program Interface (API) management market on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking and financial services

Telecommunication

IT and ITES

Retail and e-commerce goods

Manufacturing

Government and private sector

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Application Program Interface Management market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

