Aircraft Braking System Market Restraints, Industry Outlook, and Key Players Analysis Through 2030

Increase in operations in the commercial aircraft industry is a significant factor driving global aircraft braking system market revenue growth

Aircraft Braking System Market Size – USD 10.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Technological improvement in aircraft braking component” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft disc brakes in the landing gear are used to stop the wheels as they make contact with the ground. Both hydraulic and pneumatic systems are used to operate these brakes. They are often turned on by the upper portion of the rudder pedals in modern aero planes ("toe brakes").

The global aircraft braking system market size is expected to reach USD 15.11 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 3.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological improvement in aircraft braking component, such as use of carbon versus steel, and increase in operations in the commercial aircraft industry are major factors driving market revenue growth. Aircraft braking system plays a vital role in aircraft handling operations such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing, while the aircraft is on ground.

In the middle of 1980s, Safran Landing Systems introduced carbon brakes to the commercial aviation sector on airplanes (it was Messier-Bugatti- Dowty at the time). According to a recent analysis, carbon brakes are easily retrofittable into all current commercial and military aircraft models. When compared to steel brakes, carbon brakes offer a significant weight savings that results in a lighter aircraft and directly lowers fuel consumption and engine emissions.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Collins Aerospace, Beringer Aero, Jay-Em Aerospace, Grove Aircraft Braking system Systems Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Crane Holdings, Co., and Matco MFG.

Some Key Highlights

On 22 June 2022, Honeywell and TP Aerospace, a major aftermarket supplier of wheels and brakes, collaborated to help the charity organization Orbis International and its Flying Eye Hospital provide eye care McDonnell Douglas MD-10 aircraft, Honeywell, and TP Aerospace will jointly supply wheels and brake material to support continuous maintenance services of Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. Modern teaching facilities, such as an operating room, a classroom, and pre- and post-operative rooms, are all included in the hospital.

The actuators segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using actuators has a number of advantages and serve a crucial but undervalued purpose. A brake actuator is the piece of equipment that converts compressed air force in air reservoir into a mechanical force that activates the brake. Without the actuator, air brakes would not be able to operate, however air brake actuators and systems, are developing. New long-stroke air brakes need modifications to existing actuator designs and more modifications will be required as new air disc braking systems enter the market. Development of long-stroke air brakes has led to changes in actuators. Different varieties of actuators are available, including those for 3-in. long-stroke, 2.5-in. brakes, and regular stroke.

The objective of the study is to define the Aircraft Braking System market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Aircraft Braking System market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft braking system market based on component, actuation, aircraft type, and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Wheels

Brake Discs

Brake Housing

Valves

Actuators

Accumulator

Electronics

Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Independent Brake

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Commercial Aviation

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Business Jet & General Aviation

Business Jet

Light Aircraft

Military Aviation

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Rotary Wing

Commercial Helicopter

Military Helicopter

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing UAVs

Fixed Wing Hybrid Vehicle Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs

Rotary Wing UAVs

Regional Analysis for Aircraft Braking System Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections.

