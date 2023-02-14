Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Analysis of applications, business opportunity, and prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of TPU paint protection films in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Size – USD 365.5 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends –Rising Demand for Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Films” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection film market size reached USD 365.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) paint protection films in the automotive industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The films offer defense against rock chips, bug spatter, acid rain, and other hazards. The primary benefit of Paint Protection Film (PPF) is the placement of rock chips in high-impact locations. Incredibly flexible, the material may be stretched or altered without losing its original shape. Many paint protection films also have self-healing capabilities.

A thermoplastic urethane film known as paint protection film (PPF, also known as clear bra, clear film, or clear paint film) is applied to painted surfaces of a new or old car to shield the paint from stone chips, bug splatters, and small abrasions. The use of this film is widespread, including on screens in motorbikes, RVs, cell phones, electronics, and other vehicles. Almost all auto manufacturers have authorized paint protection film for OEM use.

To know about more drivers and challenges - Download a PDF sample now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1454

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polyester segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), another name for the polyester film, is a protective film with exceptional physical properties. Some of these include having high tensile strength, being chemically resistant, thermally stable, flat, clear, and resistant to high temperatures. When compared to other substrates such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), acetate, and polypropylene, the polyester film frequently performs much better and delivers great performance in a wide range of applications. There are countless variations, thicknesses, and coating combinations for polyester film.

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the automobile sector, TPU protection film is mainly utilized as an air and water barrier. For instance, if a thin coating of TPU film is put on the interior of a door hollow, the interior door panel won't get wet. Since more and more electrical components, such as window and lock systems, are being installed in automotive doors, this type of moisture protection is essential. TPU films are also used in roofing liners as adhesives and air barriers. They prevent airflow, which keeps the fabric clean, and ensures that interior components cling correctly to the roof liner.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. TPU films have rising demand from the aerospace industry in the region. In the aerospace sector, TPU protection film is put into seating components and helps laminate window glass. The parts used in the manufacture of airplanes require sophisticated technical materials. As a result, TPU is essential in the creation of lightweight aircraft components. Revenue growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection films market is expected to be driven by increase in aircraft production.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film market:

Argotek Inc., SWM, Dunmore, The Lubrizol Corporation, Permali Gloucester Limited, Perfect Polymers, Covestro AG, Wanhua, BASF SE, and Woodbridge.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermoplastic-polyurethane-paint-protection-film-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoplastic polyurethane paint Protection film market market on the basis of material, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polyether

Polyester

Polycaprolactone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Inquire More about This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1454

Major Regions Covered in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1454

Key questions answered in the report include:

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2030?

• What are the key factors driving the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

virtual reality market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

food ingredients market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market

joint reconstruction market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-market

bariatric surgery market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bariatric-surgery-market

3d printing plastic market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-plastic-market

5g networks market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection film market size reached USD 365.5 Million in 2021