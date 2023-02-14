BLUETTI selects gifts for Valentine’s Day
AC300+ B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center
AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12.288Wh capacity and a 3.000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers. Stack the AC300 with four BLUETTI B300 expansion batteries connected to achieve a max 12.288Wh output. The AC300 inverter can power home appliances with up to 3.000W of continuous output and a 6.000W surge capability.
BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster
It’s frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. The AC200MAX, one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI Store, will never let you down. It adopts safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2.200W PSW inverter and 2.048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand. Connecting with B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.
BLUETTI EP500: Unrivaled Home Backup Power
Valentine’s Day would be a nice chance to have a family gathering in the backyard. And BLUETTI is here to tackle your problem of utilizing off-grid power in the open air.
Equipped with 5.100Wh capacity and 2.000W PSW inverter, EP500 comes as blockbusters that are sure to surprise your lover at first glance. They are all-in-one power stations designed for home charging, keeping electricity bills lower and making you less dependent on the utility grid.
It also supports the seamless 24/7 UPS function to keep essential appliances running as usual when a power failure occurs.
BLUETTI EP500Pro: Updated All-in-one Home Backup
The EP500Pro follows the same design as the EP500 and offers a number of key improvements over its predecessor. Packed with 5,100Wh LFP batteries, it has a larger 3.000W output and 6.000W surge power, adding more high power devices to its menu. When it comes to charging, the EP500Pro can support a maximum 2.400W solar input and 3.000W AC input, significantly reducing downtime and making room for more immersive enjoyment.
BLUETTI EB3A: Portable Solar Generator
Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there’s clean air, acres and acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by. Carry along a compact and powerful solar generator such as BLUETTI EB3A to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. With 268W power storage and multiple charging methods, including 200W solar charging, you will always have enough power to stay connected, every precious moment together will be captured without delay.
BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350: Easy Access to Solar Energy
Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels, covering from PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to generate the optimal solar intake. Given up to 23.4% high conversion rate of the solar panel, your battery can sip power from the sun at high speed and run your electronics for hours on end. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!
In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine's Day Sale. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to win free EB3A solar generator. All orders will gain three times BLUETTI Bucks, which can be used to redeem various useful gifts.
