Television Services Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 433.17 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.10% - IMARC Group
The increasing digitalization of the media and entertainment and the growing consumer inclination towards IPTV driving the TV services market.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Television Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global television services market size reached US$ 318.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 433.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2022-2027.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Television (TV) services represent technical one-way transmission programming and on-demand streaming facilities that enable subscribers to access and watch several entertainment and informational content, including videos, news, music, etc. These channels are generally broadcasted by television service providers by using various delivery platforms, such as digital terrestrial and satellite broadcast and internet protocol television (IPTV). In addition to this, TV services offer a wide array of on-demand shows and channels, allow individuals to change subscriptions based on preferences, provide pay-per-view content, including movie releases and sports events, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized by individuals to stream shows without any technical disruption. Presently, TV services are commercially differentiated into public and commercial broadcaster types.
Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/television-services-market/requestsample
Television Services Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing digitalization of the media and entertainment industry and the growing consumer inclination towards IPTV are primarily driving the TV services market. Additionally, the rising internet connectivity and ongoing viewership of several over-the-top (OTT), subscription, and advertorial-based content, especially during the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of TV sets in respective households to stream on-demand high-definition (HD) video and audio content is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous investments by leading companies on commercial TV broadcasting channels to increase the show television rating point (TRP) and generate revenue via ads are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of Wi-Fi infrastructures across residential areas is anticipated to fuel the TV services market over the forecasted period.
Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6512&flag=F
Television Services Market Report Segmentation:
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are
• A&E Networks (The Walt Disney Company)
• AT&T Inc.
• CBS Corporation
• Channel 4 (Independent Broadcasting Authority)
• China Television Service Co. Ltd.
• Lumen Technologies Inc.
• Red Bee Media (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)
• Spectrum
• Tata Communications (The Tata Group)
• TiVo Corporation (Xperi Holding Corporation)
• Viacom18 Media Private Limited (TV18 Broadcast Limited) and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc..
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Delivery Platform:
• Digital Terrestrial Broadcast
• Satellite Broadcast
• Cable Television Broadcasting
• Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
• Over-the-top Television (OTT)
Breakup by Revenue Model:
• Subscription
• Advertisement
Breakup by Broadcaster Type:
• Public
• Commercial
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/television-services-market
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Latest Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/at-cagr-of-5-20-distribution-transformer-market-size-to-cross-us-24-79-billion-by-2027-industry-analysis-report
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/frp-pipe-market-price-trends-2022-size-us-5-03-bn-top-manufacturers-demand-key-player-analysis-and-opportunity-by-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/at-13-20-cagr-ar-and-vr-smart-glasses-market-size-projected-to-reach-us-28-3-billion-by-2027-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/audio-codec-market-share-2022-swot-analysis-company-profiles-business-opportunity-by-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/die-casting-market-report-2022-industry-size-share-growth-rate-6-30-business-opportunity-by-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here