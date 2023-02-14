Submit Release
C3 Solutions Launches Diamond Service Level Program

Service Includes a 99.99% Uptime Guarantee and a Newly Designed Hypercare Program

We are committed to providing the best customer success possible, and we believe that the new service level is the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes.”
— Nicholas Couture, CEO
MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C3 Solutions, a leading information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Diamond Service Level Program that includes a 99.99% uptime guarantee and a newly designed Hypercare Program.

Designed with the customer experience in mind, the Diamond Service Level Program is C3's newest service level - and it is precisely what you'd expect it to be. Its Diamond customers are guaranteed an uptime of 99.99% per month, which is the coveted "4 Nines" of the supply chain industry.

Diamond customers also benefit from a bank of hours to be used at their discretion, special Q&A sessions, a seat on C3’s Product Advisory Council, and priority response time.

Other Diamond Service Level Highlights:

-Designated Software Implementation Specialist
-Roundtable for Product Suggestions
-Quarterly Account Reviews
-10 Years of Data Archive Retention

C3 recognizes that the needs of companies of all sizes are ever-changing, and the Diamond Service Level Program is designed to keep up with them. It allows businesses to take advantage of the latest technology and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are thrilled to launch the Diamond Service Level Program,” said Nicholas Couture, CEO at C3 Solutions. “This is an important milestone for C3, and we are confident it will revolutionize how businesses receive support. We are committed to providing the best customer success possible, and we believe that the new service level is the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes.”

Learn more about C3’s Diamond Service Level Program.

The C3 Solutions team is dedicated to offering customers best-of-breed, mission-critical, enterprise dock scheduling and yard management solutions.

Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing and parcel post.

C3 Reservations - its web-based dock scheduling system – streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments and measuring vendor compliance.

C3 Yard - Its web-based yard management system (YMS) – empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate and automating yard driver task assignments.

About C3 Solutions
C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post.
Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. www.c3solutions.com

Charlie Pesti
CHARLIE PESTI
charlie@pesti.io
+1 267-514-5497

