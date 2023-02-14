Unlocking 3D Printing for Educational Institutions: A Partnership between 3DPrinterOS and Lehigh University

Wilbur Powerhouse @ Lehigh University

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehigh University, one of the leading universities in the US, has partnered with 3DPrinterOS to help scale its 3D printing lab. The 3D printing program at Lehigh has been a massive success since its launch in 2016, with 19 3D printers and over 1500 users, who have printed over 4,377 items and logged more than 67,000 hours of printing time.

However, with such rapid growth and demand, the 3D printing program was starting to become too successful for its own good. The university needed a way to manage the increasing number of printers, users, and print requests, while also ensuring the smooth operation of the program. That's where 3DPrinterOS came in.

3DPrinterOS is a cloud-based platform that provides a centralized solution for managing and operating 3D printers. It allows users to remotely control and monitor their 3D printers, manage print jobs, and even collaborate with others on print projects. With 3DPrinterOS, Lehigh University was able to streamline the management of its 3D printing program, making it easier and more efficient for both the staff and students.

3D Printing: An attractive entry point to making

3D printing has rapidly become a popular and attractive entry point for students and enthusiasts to start making their designs and prototypes. The ability to quickly and easily bring a digital design to life has opened up a world of possibilities for innovation and creativity.

Lehigh University has recognized the potential of 3D printing and has embraced it as a valuable tool for education and research. By partnering with 3DPrinterOS, the university has ensured that its 3D printing program continues to thrive and provides its students and faculty with the resources they need to make the most of this exciting technology.

How 3DPrinterOS helped scale Lehigh University's 3D printing lab

