Collaborating Docs Makes Drafting a Collaborative Agreement Affordable
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they make drafting a collaborative agreement with a qualified agreement more affordable. Finding a collaborating doctor is time-consuming and expensive for nurse practitioners who want to open a practice. They must pay legal fees, the physician’s medical malpractice insurance, and more. By working with Collaborating Docs, nurse practitioners can minimize these costs.
Collaborating Docs has a network of qualified physicians willing to collaborate with nurse practitioners in various fields. They meet with the nurse practitioner in a Zoom meeting to discuss their needs and recommend hand-picked physicians who follow state-specific requirements. The cost of the match is $500, and nurse practitioners pay a low monthly rate to continue using the collaborating physician to support their needs and maintain the flexibility to care for patients in their practice.
Collaborating Docs reduces the time required to find a collaborating doctor. Many nurse practitioners search for months and must pay thousands of dollars in insurance and legal fees to complete the agreement. Collaborating Docs reduces the time spent to two weeks or less and cuts costs by including medical malpractice insurance and legal fees in their monthly rate, allowing nurse practitioners to find the perfect match with less stress.
Anyone interested in learning how they draft affordable collaborative agreements can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
