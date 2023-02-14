Motorcycle Drivetrain Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Motorcycle Drivetrain Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.80% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Motorcycle Drivetrain Market Share, Price, Size, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global motorcycle drivetrain market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like fuel types, propulsion types, transmission types, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Motorcycle Drivetrain Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7.80%
Modern technology developments like ABS and networking capabilities in helmets are anticipated to increase motorcycle sales globally, and correspondingly the demand for the motorcycle drivetrain market. The widespread adoption of ABS by motorcycle manufacturing firms has greatly increased sales. The demand for two-wheeler bikes is expected to soar during the forecast period as a result of the rapid developments in motorbikes, rising disposable income, and an increase in the number of youth.
Market players are focussing attention on the development of electric motorcycles as a result of the rising demand for electric vehicles driven on by the depletion of fossil fuel reserves. Increased sales of electric two-wheelers may accelerate market expansion. It is anticipated that rising motorcycle demand in developing countries will propel the market expansion of motorcycle drivetrains.
Motorcycle sales will likely rise dramatically as a result of the expanding economy and increased disposable income in rural areas, which will spur the market expansion. Furthermore, hobby riding of motorcycles would also support the growth of the market. AMT gearboxes’ are easy to use as unless they are on manual mode, they operates exactly like any other automatic transmission. This is supporting the motorcycle drivetrain market growth.
Motorcycle Drivetrain Industry Definition and Major Segments
The drivetrain of a motorcycle is a key component that makes it possible for the engine to provide power to the rear wheel. The primary drive, transmission, and final drive are the three individual components that make up a drivetrain. Together, these components play a significant influence in how the bike operates. Chain, belt, and shaft drives are the three available options for a motorcycle’s final drive.
Based on fuel type, the market is bifurcated into:
• Petrol
• Electric
By propulsion type, the market is divided into:
• Chain Drive
• Belt Drive
• Shaft Drive
The market on the basis of transmission type is segmented into:
• Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)
• Manual Transmission (MT)
• Automatic Transmission (AT)
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Motorcycle Drivetrain Market Trends
The petrol segment holds a large motorcycle drivetrain market share due to its widespread use and availability in many countries. However, because of the dwindling fossil fuel supplies and the strict regulations put in place by various government organisations to control emissions, it is anticipated that the demand for gasoline would fall in the years to come.
Due to the rising demand for ecologically friendly products and their adherence to strict emission control regulations, the electric segment is predicted to grow rapidly. Original equipment manufacturers are putting more effort into the development of electric and hybrid motorcycles, which is anticipated to increase the market growth significantly.
The manual transmission type is expected to dominate the motorcycle drivetrain market due to their low cost and high fuel efficiency. When opposed to automatic gearboxes, which demand fluid changes and filter replacement, manual transmission maintenance and repair expenses are far lower. Many drivers cite improved control as the main advantage. The driver can manage the vehicle’s speed and utilise the transmission to slow it down if he or she can manually shift between gears.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global motorcycle drivetrain market report are
• Hangzhou Qianjiang Chain Industries Co., Ltd.
• Thai Motor Chain Co. Ltd.
• Hangzhou SFR Technology Co., Ltd.
• Yabang Enterprise Co., Ltd.
• TEAM Industries
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
