Collaborating Docs Saves Nurse Practitioners Thousands of Dollars Annually
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they can save nurse practitioners thousands of dollars annually with their services. Nurse practitioners must work with collaborating physicians to monitor their work and ensure patients receive optimal patient care. Nurse practitioners interested in starting a practice must connect with a collaborating physician to meet these requirements.
Collaborating Docs works with nurse practitioners to connect them with a hand-picked collaborating doctor from their network of more than 500 doctors in all fifty states. They consult with the nurse practitioner to learn about their requirements and help them find the perfect match at a reasonable cost. Nurse practitioners often spend several months and waste thousands of dollars purchasing medical malpractice insurance and paying legal fees during the process. They can start working with Collaborating Docs with a $500 matching fee and pay a low monthly rate, including medical practice insurance and legal fees.
Collaborating Docs helps nurse practitioners find a collaborating doctor who meets their needs and follows the requirements, including monthly file checks, monthly video check-in calls, state-specific requirements, and accessibility during business hours. Nurse practitioners will fulfill their legal obligations while gaining the freedom and flexibility to run their practice.
Anyone interested in learning how nurse practitioners can save thousands of dollars annually can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
Company: Collaborating Doctors
Jason
Collaborating Docs
+1 214-550-0084
team@collaboratingdocs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube