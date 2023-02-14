Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,443 in the last 365 days.

Collaborating Docs Saves Nurse Practitioners Thousands of Dollars Annually

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they can save nurse practitioners thousands of dollars annually with their services. Nurse practitioners must work with collaborating physicians to monitor their work and ensure patients receive optimal patient care. Nurse practitioners interested in starting a practice must connect with a collaborating physician to meet these requirements.

Collaborating Docs works with nurse practitioners to connect them with a hand-picked collaborating doctor from their network of more than 500 doctors in all fifty states. They consult with the nurse practitioner to learn about their requirements and help them find the perfect match at a reasonable cost. Nurse practitioners often spend several months and waste thousands of dollars purchasing medical malpractice insurance and paying legal fees during the process. They can start working with Collaborating Docs with a $500 matching fee and pay a low monthly rate, including medical practice insurance and legal fees.

Collaborating Docs helps nurse practitioners find a collaborating doctor who meets their needs and follows the requirements, including monthly file checks, monthly video check-in calls, state-specific requirements, and accessibility during business hours. Nurse practitioners will fulfill their legal obligations while gaining the freedom and flexibility to run their practice.

Anyone interested in learning how nurse practitioners can save thousands of dollars annually can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.

About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.

Company: Collaborating Doctors

Jason
Collaborating Docs
+1 214-550-0084
team@collaboratingdocs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Collaborating Docs Saves Nurse Practitioners Thousands of Dollars Annually

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.