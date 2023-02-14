Collaborating Docs Offers a Money-Back Guarantee to Nurse Practitioners
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they offer a money-back guarantee to nurse practitioners using their service to match with a collaborating doctor. They guarantee that nurse practitioners will find a suitable match within fourteen days or less. About 97 percent of nurse practitioners working with them receive a match within a week.
Collaborating Docs has a network of 500 collaborating doctors in fifty states to guarantee that each nurse practitioner can find someone who understands their state’s guidelines and can help them start a practice to provide quality care for patients. Individuals can expect their collaborating physician to check 10 percent of their files each month for accuracy, hold a monthly teleconference call to check in, and follow all state-specific guidelines. Nurse practitioners can contact the collaborating doctor for advice, guidance, and answers to questions during regular business hours.
Collaborating Docs understands nurse practitioners' struggles, often costing months and significant money to find a collaborating doctor. They built their service to help individuals find a suitable match in a shorter time with reduced costs to make opening a practice more lucrative. Nurse practitioners can expect stellar support at reasonable rates.
Anyone interested in learning about the money-back guarantee for nurse practitioners can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
