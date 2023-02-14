Collaborating Docs Helps Nurse Practitioners Start Their Personal Practice
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they specialize in helping nurse practitioners start their personal practice by connecting them to capable collaborating doctors to meet requirements. Nurse practitioners must collaborate with physicians who can monitor their charts and ensure proper medical care. This service helps individuals find collaborating physicians in every state.
Collaborating Docs meets with nurse practitioners to review their requirements to help them make the perfect match from the database of collaborating physicians. Many nurse practitioners find the process of finding a collaborating doctor time-consuming and expensive, often taking months to find someone capable of meeting their needs. They can also expect to spend thousands of dollars in fees when working with doctors independently. Finding a collaborating doctor through Collaborating Docs significantly reduces the time spent finding a doctor and the monthly costs, saving nurse practitioners thousands.
Collaborating Docs requires a sign-up fee of $500 and a low monthly rate to continue working with the matched collaborating physician. They have an in-house legal team who ensures each match follows legal obligations and understands state-specific requirements. Their service also covers medical malpractice insurance to reduce costs further.
Anyone interested in learning how they can help nurse practitioners start their personal practice can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
