Soybean Meal Market: USD 94.2 Billion by 2031, at a 4.9% of CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The factors such as increase in health awareness among consumers, rise in consumption of plant protein , increase in usage of soybean meal for animal feed.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soybean Meal Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline, B2B): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global soybean meal industry generated $59.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $94.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5304

The best source of additional protein for swine diets is traditionally thought to be soybean meal. In fact, as soybean meal is frequently used as the standard when comparing other protein sources, it is commonly referred to as the "gold standard." Around 63% of all protein sources used in animal diets worldwide come from soybean meal, followed by rapeseed (canola) meal, cottonseed meal, sunflower meal, fish meal, and peanut meal.

Leading Key Players Are:

The major key players profiled in the soybean meal market include Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Nordic Soya Ltd., Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, AdamPolSoya, Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd., Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Shafer Commodities Inc., Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd., Minnesota Soybean Processors, Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/A, DHN International, Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ecd64031499e81177d3fd388d25665ae

In 2021, based on region, Asia-Pacific is the leading segment in the soybean meal market forecast. Since Asia-Pacific is an excellent location for acquiring raw materials and supplying protein byproducts, prominent companies are preparing to relocate there. This is especially true for supplement manufacturing given the region's high soy output.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the soybean meal market, with $41,656.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65,165.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

-> Depending on application, the animal feed industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $27,435.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43,196.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

-> As per sales channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $32,834.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $51,461.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

-> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $22,676.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35,306.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5304

The main factor propelling the global soybean meal market is the rise in demand for food products with high protein content from the animal feed industry. In the years to come, prominent companies in the global market should benefit from soybean meal market opportunities to generate income due to the rising demand for soybean meal used to make protein supplements and feed for livestock.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Soy Protein Isolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-protein-isolate-market-A17386

Organic Energy Bar Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-energy-bar-market-A14234

Herbal Nutraceuticals Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbal-nutraceuticals-market-A06743

Organic Snacks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-snacks-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.