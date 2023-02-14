Back and Neck Massager Market Report on the Industry's Developments and Opportunities, 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.19 Billion in 2020, Market Growth through 2028- CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends- Surging demand for vibrating massagers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Back and Neck Massager Market report also includes an in-depth examination of the market's key competitors, as well as their development strategies and business expansion plans. The archive, in particular, encourages entrepreneurs to look for information about potential customers and where they can find them. The review, which includes only the best sellers, enables entrepreneurs to learn about their local market and find potential customers.

According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global back and neck massager market size was UAD 9.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.15 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing prevalence of chronic pain due to aging or inappropriate lifestyle preferences, growing awareness regarding benefits of massagers coupled with increase in number of massage parlours and physiotherapy centres are the key factors driving back and neck massagers market revenue growth.

Some of the main causes of back and neck pain include sleeping or sitting in incorrect posture, degenerative disc disease, pinched nerves, rotator cuff injuries, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and others. Exercises, stretching or massaging the affected area can be helpful in reducing the pain caused by these medical conditions.

The back and neck massager market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the falling prices of massagers and their increasing availability on e-commerce platforms. A good quality neck and shoulder massager start from as low as USD 25 and go all the way up to USD 300 and beyond. A massage from a professional masseuse may cost one more than that.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Back and Neck Massager market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Back and Neck Massager market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Fujiiryoki, Panasonic, INADA, HoMedics, Human Touch, Cozzia, SKG, Beurer, Breo Technology, and MedMassager

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on type, the vibrating massager segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The robust segmental growth can be attributed to the effectiveness of vibrating massager and their increasing visibility on e-commerce channels.

Based on patient type, the older people segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global back and neck massager market. This can be attributed to expanding geriatric population base and major prevalence of back pain problems in aging population.

Based on application, the hospital segment is forecast to make major revenue contributions to the market revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing patient inclination towards professional massage therapist and a significant growth in number of hospitals offering therapeutic massage therapy for pain management.

North America accounted for 32.6% of the global back and neck massager market share in 2020 and is projected to register significant growth through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and high consumer spending on health and wellness products in the region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manual Massagers

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers

Others

Patients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adult

Older People

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household

Hospital

Others

