South Africa Fast Food Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $4.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 7.9%

The South Africa fast food market registered $2.7 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Africa fast food companies consider online platform as the key tool for promotion in a much more effective manner. With rise in the rate of internet penetration, companies have been stressing on key social media marketing activities.

Initially, the South Africa fast food industry was dominated by an oligopolistic market structure. However, in the past two decades, the industry has evolved rapidly comprising independent and chain restaurants. This evolution in the fast food industry is attributed to increase in consumption rate and preference for fast food products among the South African customers. Approximately 25 million customers have been visiting fast food restaurants each year. Processed chicken, burgers, processed fish, pizza, sandwiches, and others are some of the main types of fast food items that are gaining popularity in the South African market. Among these product types, the burger and pizza categories have witnessed faster growth in terms of value sales due to faster store roll-out and arrival of international brands.

Estimating South Africa to be one of the lucrative markets in the fast food sector, some of the key international players have been investing heavily in the country. For instance, Grand Parade Investments brought Burger King to South Africa and had plans to roll out Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins stores. Furthermore, Taste Holdings converted its St Elmo’s and Scooters outlets to Domino’s and opened two Starbucks stores in 2016.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Famous Brands Inc., Nando’s Group Holding Ltd., Taste Holding Ltd., King Pie Holdings, Burger King, Hungry Lion, Spur Steak Ranches,McDonald’s Corporation, and Yum Brands Inc.

Some of the key fast food operators, both domestic and international, consider South Africa as the key market in generating sales due to rise in demand for convenience food products. These operators have been strategizing on promoting their product offerings, prices as well as their services to increase their customer base. Furthermore, introduction of customer loyalty programs, weekly specials, and availing regional cuisines attract the customer toward these food products. Thus, strategical promotional activities by fast food operators are one of the key factors that drives the growth of the fast food products in the country.

The South Africa fast food market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the South Africa fast food market is divided into processed chicken, burger, processed fish, pizza, sandwich, and others. The processed chicken segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the sandwich segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the South Africa fast food market is bifurcated into on-trade and online channel. The on-trade segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share. On the other hand, online channel segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on age group, it is categorized into below 18 years, 20–35 years, and above 35 years. The 20–35 years segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. In addition, the same segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the estimated period.

