Numla Offers Human Resource Management System Designed to Streamline Vital Functions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed specifically to digitally transform human resources management organizations, the management software facilitates efficient and flawless execution of human resource functions.
Numla, a human resource technology company, has offered a HR management system software that enables organizations to streamline their HR functions and enhance their productivity and compliance. The company is ISO certified, GDPR compliant, and has won multiple awards for its excellence in helping clients digitally transform their HR management. It offers a highly-advanced and reliable digital solution that is cost-effective, flexible, scalable, and easily customizable and integrable.
The most outstanding feature of Numla's HR management solution is its ability to automate cumbersome and error-prone processes. By relieving organizations from the duty of performing these, the software allows them to focus on people and other core functions, rather than administrative duties. They can help to enhance their productivity considerably.
A centralized dashboard allows managers to have an overview of all HR activities, including the latest updates and accurate insights in real time. This enables them to make well informed decisions which are essential for sound management of employees. Furthermore, with minimal room for errors and expert-evaluated HR health checks, the software helps ensure that organizations are fully compliant to HR laws and regulations.
Speaking about the company, its current CTO Dr. Abrar Zafar, CTO, “We fully understand that a HR system for a large organization needs to be customized and integrated as per their unique requirements. This is why we do not charge any additional money for integration and customisation required for large enterprises. We are agile, responsive, and client-obsessed. Our worldview is centered on our clients and their requirements. We believe in perfecting the system as per the requirements of our clients and we are constantly open to iterations. We tailor our open-source software solution to the changing needs of the industry or specific state or region. Whether it is country-specific changes or organization specific-ones, we can do it all.”
The Numla HRM software enables users to get a simplified payroll management system as per their local rules which will be fully integrated with tax authorities. It also gives access to statistical insights to record and analyze timesheets and check each employee’s attendance. Other automated functions the management software features include contract management that enables easy creation of contracts with eSignature facility, talent acquisition, employee training and learning, expense management, time off management, and more.
Currently, the HR management software has over 5200 users who are enjoying various benefits from its features.
About Numla:
Numla is an HR technology company with over 20 years of experience. It facilitates digital transformation of HR management using a cost-effective, flexible, scalable, easily customizable and integrable software solution.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Numla
+353 1 254 929 2
kevin.barry@numla.com
