Shining a Light on the Rapidly Growing Laser Therapy Devices Market: Trends, Drivers, Opportunities | CAGR of 8.9% -2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser Therapy Devices, also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or cold laser therapy, are medical devices that use low-intensity laser light to treat various conditions. Laser Therapy Devices emit non-ionizing radiation in the form of visible or infrared light, which can penetrate the skin and stimulate cell function and tissue repair.

Laser Therapy Devices are commonly used in physical therapy and rehabilitation to reduce pain, inflammation, and promote healing of soft tissue injuries, such as sprains, strains, and tendinitis. They are also used in dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Laser Therapy Devices have a variety of potential benefits, including reducing pain and inflammation, promoting tissue regeneration, and increasing blood flow. They are generally considered safe, non-invasive, and have few side effects. However, like any medical treatment, Laser Therapy Devices should be used under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Laser Therapy Devices Market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The increase in the number of laser therapy procedures, the rise in demand for laser therapy treatment by female population, and surge in a number of key players manufacturing advance devices for laser therapy device procedures are the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The majority of hospitals were restructured to escalate hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were mostly postponed, which impacted the global laser therapy devices market negatively.

Also, sudden sharp cut in the monthly income of individuals affected the market growth. However, the industry has now got back on track.

Based on product, the diode segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The gas segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Research and development: Advances in technology and research can lead to more effective and efficient Laser Therapy Devices.

Government regulations: Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and CE mark require Laser Therapy Devices to meet specific safety and efficacy standards.

Cost: The cost of Laser Therapy Devices can impact their accessibility and adoption in healthcare settings.

Competition: The presence of competitors in the market can influence the pricing and marketing of Laser Therapy Devices.

Patient preferences: Patient preferences and demand for non-invasive and alternative therapies can impact the adoption and utilization of Laser Therapy Devices.

Healthcare infrastructure: Availability of healthcare facilities and trained healthcare professionals can impact the adoption and utilization of Laser Therapy Devices.

Alma Lasers, Coherent, Inc., Biolitec Group, Biolase, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTL, meditech international inc., Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd (Lumenis), Cutera

Laser Therapy Devices use the segment of the electromagnetic spectrum known as "visible" or "infrared" light. This typically includes wavelengths between 600 nanometers and 1,000 nanometers.

The dermatology and aesthetics segment accounted for the major share in the laser therapy devices market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to high adoption of laser therapy devices for cosmetic procedures globally.

The global laser therapy devices market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

