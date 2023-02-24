United Fight Alliance Partners with California’s UpNext Fighting
EINPresswire.com/ -- United Fight Alliance and UpNext Fighting announce a multi-fight television broadcast deal. Los Angeles based UNF presents the greatest experience in the world of combat sports and will launch on UFA’s television networks at the end of February. MMA fans can tune into UNF’s debut episode, UNF – The Beginning part 1 on Stadium TV Thursday February 23rd at 9pm, with airings on the following UFA Networks continuing into March. For a complete schedule of networks and airing times see the UFA Television Schedule.
Stadium TV - Thursday 2/23 at 9pm
NBCS California - Friday 2/24 at 5pm
Marquee Sports Network - Friday 2/24 at 12am
NBC Sports Boston - Saturday 2/25 at 10pm
NBC Sports Philadelphia - Sunday 2/26 at 4pm and 11pm
AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain - Tuesday 2/28 at 9pm
Fans won’t want to miss the inaugural episode of UNF, featuring former UFC veteran Terrion Ware versus prospect Anthony Jimenez in an elimination bout to determine who will earn the right to fight for the UNF Featherweight Championship. The other side of the title bracket to be aired on UNF – The Beginning part 2, will pit the #1 ranked Featherweight in California, Albert Morales versus Ryan Lilley in a much-anticipated rematch.
UFA’s CEO Jordan “Jay” Adams is enthusiastic about the partnership, “I’m beyond excited that we now carry UpNext Promotions. Having lived in Los Angeles, I can tell you first hand there is something magical about the City of Angels. I know we will see this magic spill over into the UNF cage. The brain trust of this long-running MMA promotional team includes Steven Bash and George Bastrmajyan, each with decades of combat sports entertainment experience. And UNF’s CEO and Rising Stars Commissioner Ryan Buckner is taking regional bouts to an all new level. The UNF team brings an un-matched, unique and ultra-creative show to their fans.”
“Everyone at UpNext Fighting is thrilled to be partnering with United Fight Alliance to give our UNF fighters and sponsors the opportunity to be seen by millions of viewers nationwide,” said UNF Promoter Steven Bash. “After nearly two decades in the combat sports business, I am proud to be promoting what has very quickly become the best MMA show in California with sell-out crowds, quality production and entertainment, and amazing fights. Together with United Fight Alliance, the entire country can now witness and enjoy the future of the fight game.”
UpNext Fighting is strongly committed to helping MMA fighters achieve real success, opportunities, and exposure that others cannot offer. “Our television distribution partnership with United Fight Alliance and their reach to over 125 million homes is a big part of that commitment as we continue to provide our UNF fighters with the platform and exposure they deserve,” said UNF Head Matchmaker George Bastrmajyan.
Ryan Buckner, UNF’s CEO , “One of our major goals at UNF is to provide an incredible platform for MMA fighters to showcase their skills, entertain the fans, and advance their careers. This partnership allows us to do that and gives UNF fighters the exposure they deserve. People around the country will see that UNF is not about the hype and all about delivering amazing MMA events.”
About United Fight Alliance
UFA is a one-hour MMA program that brings viewers the best MMA from around the world with exclusive footage, interviews, and fighter profiles for more than a decade. UFA features top-ranked fighters, women’s fights, intense action and more. The UFA network broadcasts to more than 125-million homes on NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports (Northwest), Stadium TV, Marquee Sports Network, Eleven Sports, San Antonio KSAT ABC 12, Nevada Sports Network, Ocean 7 Biloxi-Gulfport/WXVO, Savannah WSCG/Lowcountry 34, ABC 4 Savannah, Right Now TV and The Action Channel. Visit https://unitedfightalliance.com/ for additional information and the UFA television schedule.
About Up Next Fighting
Like a prize fighter who dedicates years towards seizing an opportunity and moment under the bright lights, UpNext Promotions has come out swinging to quickly become the most active and popular regional MMA brand in California. Led by experienced combat sports veterans and a dedicated team of professionals, UpNext Promotions is bringing the Future of the Fight Game to life by focusing on providing its athletes and fans with the greatest experience in the world of combat sports. UpNext Fighting is strongly committed to helping MMA fighters achieve real and consistent success, opportunities, and exposure that others in the business simply do not offer.
From the moment an MMA fighter signs up to step into the UNF cage, regardless of whether the fighter is making a debut or is a veteran of the sport, UNF treats every fighter like a true champion and star of the sport. From the moment fight fans arrive at a UNF event, they become immersed in an electric atmosphere and quality sports and entertainment experience that only the grandest of MMA events can provide.
#upnextfighting #UNF #mma https://upnextfighting.com/
Media Contacts:
Corinne Adams
United Fight Alliance
info@BrawlCall.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnitedFightMMA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedfightalliance1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedFightAlliance1/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitedFightAlliance
Kris Buckner
Stadium TV - Thursday 2/23 at 9pm
NBCS California - Friday 2/24 at 5pm
Marquee Sports Network - Friday 2/24 at 12am
NBC Sports Boston - Saturday 2/25 at 10pm
NBC Sports Philadelphia - Sunday 2/26 at 4pm and 11pm
AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain - Tuesday 2/28 at 9pm
Fans won’t want to miss the inaugural episode of UNF, featuring former UFC veteran Terrion Ware versus prospect Anthony Jimenez in an elimination bout to determine who will earn the right to fight for the UNF Featherweight Championship. The other side of the title bracket to be aired on UNF – The Beginning part 2, will pit the #1 ranked Featherweight in California, Albert Morales versus Ryan Lilley in a much-anticipated rematch.
UFA’s CEO Jordan “Jay” Adams is enthusiastic about the partnership, “I’m beyond excited that we now carry UpNext Promotions. Having lived in Los Angeles, I can tell you first hand there is something magical about the City of Angels. I know we will see this magic spill over into the UNF cage. The brain trust of this long-running MMA promotional team includes Steven Bash and George Bastrmajyan, each with decades of combat sports entertainment experience. And UNF’s CEO and Rising Stars Commissioner Ryan Buckner is taking regional bouts to an all new level. The UNF team brings an un-matched, unique and ultra-creative show to their fans.”
“Everyone at UpNext Fighting is thrilled to be partnering with United Fight Alliance to give our UNF fighters and sponsors the opportunity to be seen by millions of viewers nationwide,” said UNF Promoter Steven Bash. “After nearly two decades in the combat sports business, I am proud to be promoting what has very quickly become the best MMA show in California with sell-out crowds, quality production and entertainment, and amazing fights. Together with United Fight Alliance, the entire country can now witness and enjoy the future of the fight game.”
UpNext Fighting is strongly committed to helping MMA fighters achieve real success, opportunities, and exposure that others cannot offer. “Our television distribution partnership with United Fight Alliance and their reach to over 125 million homes is a big part of that commitment as we continue to provide our UNF fighters with the platform and exposure they deserve,” said UNF Head Matchmaker George Bastrmajyan.
Ryan Buckner, UNF’s CEO , “One of our major goals at UNF is to provide an incredible platform for MMA fighters to showcase their skills, entertain the fans, and advance their careers. This partnership allows us to do that and gives UNF fighters the exposure they deserve. People around the country will see that UNF is not about the hype and all about delivering amazing MMA events.”
About United Fight Alliance
UFA is a one-hour MMA program that brings viewers the best MMA from around the world with exclusive footage, interviews, and fighter profiles for more than a decade. UFA features top-ranked fighters, women’s fights, intense action and more. The UFA network broadcasts to more than 125-million homes on NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports (Northwest), Stadium TV, Marquee Sports Network, Eleven Sports, San Antonio KSAT ABC 12, Nevada Sports Network, Ocean 7 Biloxi-Gulfport/WXVO, Savannah WSCG/Lowcountry 34, ABC 4 Savannah, Right Now TV and The Action Channel. Visit https://unitedfightalliance.com/ for additional information and the UFA television schedule.
About Up Next Fighting
Like a prize fighter who dedicates years towards seizing an opportunity and moment under the bright lights, UpNext Promotions has come out swinging to quickly become the most active and popular regional MMA brand in California. Led by experienced combat sports veterans and a dedicated team of professionals, UpNext Promotions is bringing the Future of the Fight Game to life by focusing on providing its athletes and fans with the greatest experience in the world of combat sports. UpNext Fighting is strongly committed to helping MMA fighters achieve real and consistent success, opportunities, and exposure that others in the business simply do not offer.
From the moment an MMA fighter signs up to step into the UNF cage, regardless of whether the fighter is making a debut or is a veteran of the sport, UNF treats every fighter like a true champion and star of the sport. From the moment fight fans arrive at a UNF event, they become immersed in an electric atmosphere and quality sports and entertainment experience that only the grandest of MMA events can provide.
#upnextfighting #UNF #mma https://upnextfighting.com/
Media Contacts:
Corinne Adams
United Fight Alliance
info@BrawlCall.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnitedFightMMA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedfightalliance1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedFightAlliance1/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitedFightAlliance
Kris Buckner
Up Next Fighting
kris@upnextfighting.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
TikTok