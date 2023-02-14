Laptops Market Valuation Worth USD 257.4 billion by 2031, At a CAGR 4.4% – Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market

Rise in demand for laptops in the corporate sectors will present new growth opportunities for the global laptops market in the coming years.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in internet usage globally, increase in consumer knowledge about emerging technologies, growth of the information technology (IT) sector, rise in digital convergence resulting in the high demand for high-performance laptops across a variety of industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing, and medicine, rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) among businesses, the increased demand for multipurpose laptop, and increase in spending power of consumers fuel the growth of the global laptops market.

Key industry players such as - Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Asustek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Haier Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

The global laptops industry is estimated to generate $168.6 billion in 2021 and $257.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global laptops market, due to the adoption of a policy called Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in small and large companies in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of work from home and online learning in the region.

Based on type, the traditional laptop segment contributed to the largest share of nearly four-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to its potable size which allows it to be conveniently transported from one location to another for work, travel, or any other purpose. Moreover, these laptops are very user-friendly because they start up quickly and run smoothly. However, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of tablet pc which is also known as 2-in-1 laptop.

Based on end user, the personal segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, owing to the need for personal devices by employees and customers. On the other hand, the gaming segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% in 2031, owing to an increase in the number of professional gamers in the developing nations.

Based on screen size, the 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of 15.0" to 16.9" inches laptops among families for work, school, and entertainment. However, the 11" to 12.9" inches segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% in 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of these laptops since they offer great performance and productivity, and have different features.

Based on design, the notebook segment held the largest share of two-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% in 2031. The growth of the segment is owed to the extensive use of notebook in video recording and editing.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global laptops market positively. The popularity of laptops increased due to lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide.

• This forced the global laptops market to reconsider its production processes, which largely drives industry 4.0 and the digital transformation across the production lines.

• There was a downturn in the economy for many businesses, and many planned projects and expenditures were put to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, numerous manufacturers invested in laptops despite the financial danger during the pandemic to improve corporate operations with the digitalized workplace.

