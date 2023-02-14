Community Member Tackles Gender-Based Violence, Drug Abuse, Crime, and Poverty With Skills Development
A community member from Mitchells Plain tackles poverty, Gender-Based Violence, drug abuse, crime, and more with skills development.
These Tools for Life really changed my life because I am now able to create the change I want to see around me without waiting for anyone.”MITCHELLS PLAIN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchells Plain infamously known as one of the most dangerous places within the City of Cape Town, also known as a hotspot for gang crime, drug use, and poverty, a lone community member, Luce Lynn Fondling is determined to transform the crime-infested and poverty-stricken community into a prosperous community. She has been educating the masses using a program known as Tools for Life written by world-renowned humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, to successfully improve Mitchells Plain.
Ms. Fondling who was once heavily affected by the terrible living conditions of Mitchells Plain decided to act. Searching for solutions, she wound up being introduced to an NPO known as the Scientology Volunteer Ministers which provides free community intervention programs to tackle drugs, education, skills development, creation of sustainable livelihoods, and more.
“I had the privilege of attending a workshop where I was introduced to a free life skills community development program called “Tools for Life”. It instantly changed my life and I knew I had found the solutions to bring relief to pain and trauma caused the deadly streets of my community”, said Ms. Fondling.
According to another community member, residents also often live in squalor and there has been little intervention to bring real change to this area. This leads to a life of crime being the only way to “survive”.
“The Tools for Life program taught me to be calm and solution-oriented in tackling life issues. It equipped me with the skills to handle study difficulties, communication, conflict resolution, ethics, and many more. I decided to take this to my community in Mitchells Plain and the response has been amazing. I can already see the changes and people really are starting to see that we can rehabilitate this community”, added Ms. Fondling.
According to Ms. Fondling, her passion for transforming her community and the support from others were instrumental in the successful implementation of this skills program.
“These Tools for Life really changed my life because I am now able to create the change I want to see around me without waiting for anyone. They have taught me to be independent and restore my purpose for a better life for all. Every time I wake up, I know exactly what needs to be done and I do it, I have trained others and now more people and other communities around me are starting to demand these skills”, said Ms. Fondling.
Hopeful for a better community, Ms. Fondling says that her new purpose is keeping her busy but she doesn’t mind because she can already see the transformation.
MITCHELLS PLAIN: REHABILITATING THE GANG LANDS