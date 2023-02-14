Ammunition Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors market.

Ammunition Market Size – USD 19.65 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The global market landscape of ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Pakistan

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

