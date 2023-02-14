Ammunition Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2027
The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors market.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027
Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
The global market landscape of ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
key findings from the report suggest
In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Bullets
Aerial Bombs
Grenades
Artillery Shells
Mortars
Launchers
Others
Total
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
High
60mm
81mm
120m
155mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Less-lethal
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fuzes & Primers
Propellants
Bases
Projectiles and Warheads
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Pakistan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.
