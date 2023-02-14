Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Serenades an Extraordinary Love this Valentine’s

Swept up in romance and bathed in moonlight, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa invites couples to mark Valentine’s Day 2023 with a starry line-up of cupid-crafted experiences at some of the most breath-taking locations on our island.

Love makes life a thing of rare beauty. An exhilarating yet tender emotion, it infuses passion, joy and purpose into every moment that lovers spend together, whether dining under the stars or diving deep into an ocean of indulgence. For Valentine’s season 2023, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa has announced a bouquet of offers that are an ode to extraordinary love.

From aphrodisiac meals and spa indulgences to dramatic water adventures and serene date nights, each of these amorous offerings is exceptionally crafted to set hearts aflutter. Renowned for its natural beauty and glamorous design, the resort will be in full bloom during the globally celebrated festival of love, inviting spouses and soul mates to spoil each other silly with beautiful surprises and luscious treats. Be it an epic proposal, a honeymoon treat, an anniversary bash or an intimate getaway, a Valentine’s date at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa promises a magical reaffirmation of spine-tingling, heart-pounding, romance and companionship.

Couples can choose from the following bouquet of amorous experiences:

Love in the Open Seas

Raise a toast with a bottle of champagne to a mesmerizing evening amidst romantic décor, a handcrafted menu and a bottle of red, white or rose wine at Ocean Pavilion, our intimate yet inspiring restaurant in the middle of the ocean. Enjoy a turndown of chocolate-wrapped strawberries back at the villa to epitomize your celebration. USD 1250 ++ per couple.

Simple Pleasures Made Perfect

Savour a decadent floating brunch served in your private pool. Indulge in a bottle of bubbly alongside panoramic views of the ocean in an exclusive slice of paradise for you and your loved one. Priced at USD 300 ++ per couple.

In the Mood for Love & Food

Explore an exotic and almost sinful 4-course Mediterranean menu paired with a welcome glass of bubbly and a signature valentine ‘Amora’ dessert. Hosted at Deep End, this dinner radiates romance. With candle-lit tables, a gentle sea breeze

and a permanent soundtrack of placid waves. USD 130 ++ per person

A Table for Two

Light up your Valentine’s evening with a beach barbeque. Our chefs will fire up the freshest veggies and choicest cuts of meat and seafood for a night you will cherish eternally. Also included are a bottle of wine and your choice of sheesha. USD 850 ++ per couple.

Toast to Togetherness

Enjoy a private candle-lit celebration dinner engulfed by the serenity of the ocean, as your butler welcomes you with a glass of bubbly, a delectable menu in the cuisine of your choice and a bottle of red, white or rose wine. USD 750 ++ per couple.

Jiva Spa

This blissful outdoor experience encompasses a candle-lit, sea salt scrub for 30 minutes followed by a 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a glass of champagne. USD 450 ++ per couple

A Mid-ocean Love Affair

Getaway on an authentic Maldivian cruise to watch the sunset mingling with the waves as you delight in fruits and soft beverages. USD 80++ per person (minimum 4 guests)