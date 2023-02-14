Sperm Bank Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Prominent Players: Cryo-Save Group, Androcryos CC

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing research activities associated with analyzing dynamics of assisted research technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Sperm Bank Market Size – USD 5.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends –Rapid advancements in fertility services are further used to treat infertile patients” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sperm bank market size was USD 5.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Strategic collaborations and investments aimed at expanding existing storage facilities and proving better healthcare services is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 1 March 2022, Ro, which is a leading and direct-to-patient healthcare company headquartered in New York, U.S., announced to acquire Dadi, a fertility company specializing in sperm testing, analysis, and storage.

In addition, the company has acquired Modern Fertility, fastest-growing women's health company in the U.S. These acquisitions will allow Ro to offer a suite of at-home fertility services, allowing individuals or couples to regain control of their fertility journey. In addition, rising rates of male infertility around the world have also contributed to market revenue growth. For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to raise awareness about various benefits of semen analysis and storage, which are critical fertility services.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Sperm Bank market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Sperm Bank market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Cryo-Save Group, Androcryos CC, New England Cryogenic Center, Indian Spermtech, California Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., London Sperm Bank, Xytek, and Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The semen Analysis segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Abnormalities in sperm delivery, volume, and concentration, among other things, are driving revenue growth of this segment. Semen analysis is performed to assess male fertility, to confirm the success of vasectomy and for veterinary applications such as artificial insemination and animal breeding. The analysis is important because it helps to evaluate parameters. In addition, excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and other activities are also contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The known donor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased demand for reproductive procedures, such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. A known donor is someone who donates sperm for the purpose of assisted reproductive technology. In addition, factors such as changes in regulatory policies, including granting children legal right to inquire about their biological parents, are contributing to segment's revenue growth.

In vitro fertilization segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing cases of male and female infertility, as well as significant investments in the medical tourism industry, particularly in emerging economies, are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment. According to Fertility Treatment Abroad, Brazil has 150 infertility treatment centers and over 20 medical centers. In addition, Brazil is providing treatment at a reasonable cost. A typical in vitro fertilization cycle costs around USD 12,000 in the U.S., but only USD 4,000 in Brazil. On the other hand, India has over 500 individuals in vitro fertilization centers. Healthcare treatments in India can cost up to 90% less than in the U.S. A typical in vitro fertilization cycle in the U.S. costs around USD 12,000, whereas in India, the same cycle can cost between USD 2,000 to USD 5,000.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Sperm Bank market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sperm bank market based on service type, donor type, end-uses, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Donor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

End-Uses Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Donor Insemination

In Vitro Fertilization

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Sperm Bank market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Sperm Bank market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Regional Bifurcation of the Sperm Bank Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Sperm Bank market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Sperm Bank market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

