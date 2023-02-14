Spinal Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the spinal imaging market. As per TBRC’s spinal imaging market forecast, the spinal imaging market size is expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growing volume of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is driving the growth of the spinal imaging market. North America is expected to hold the largest spinal imaging market share. Major players in the spinal imaging market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corp., Bruker Corporation., Mediso Ltd.

Learn More On The Spinal Imaging Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7741&type=smp

Trending Spinal Imaging Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the spinal imaging market. Major companies operating in the market are developing new advanced technologies to reinforce their position and meet customer demand. For instance, in March 2021, RIVANNA, a US-based company providing imaging-based medical solutions, launched Accuro Second Generation, a spinal navigation system. This system uses artificial intelligence technology to provide medical solutions. The Accuro spinal navigation system has two key innovations: SpineNav3DTM AI-Based Spine Recognition, which automates the identification of spinal landmarks and depth measurements during spinal needle guidance procedures, and BoneEnhance Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction, which improves bone-to-tissue contrast for better landmark and needle visualization.

Spinal Imaging Market Segments

• By Product: X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound

• By Application: Spinal Infection, Vertebral Fractures, Spinal Cancer, Spinal Cord and Nerve Compressions, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Ambulatory Care Center

• By Geography: The global spinal imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global spinal imaging market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-imaging-global-market-report

Spinal imaging refers to the radio waves, and magnetic fields, that are used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the spine. It generates comprehensive images of the spine and adjacent tissues. Spinal imaging is used to monitor changes in the spinal cord such as compression fracture, and bone swelling, and used to track changes in the spine post-surgery, such as scarring or infection.

Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides spinal imaging global market analysis and insights on spinal imaging global market size, drivers and trends, spinal imaging global market major players, spinal imaging global market demand, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and spinal imaging global market growth across geographies. The spinal imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model