Discover the Power of Probiotics for Digestive Health

Digestive Health Market

Presence of various enzymes in digestive health product, such as lipase, amylase, and lactase, help maintain stomach acid levels & improve nutritional digestion

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Digestive Health?

Digestive health refers to the overall well-being and proper functioning of the digestive system, which includes the organs responsible for breaking down and absorbing food, such as the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. Good digestive health is essential for proper nutrient absorption and waste elimination, and can be influenced by factors such as diet, lifestyle, and medical conditions.

Digestive Health market

The digestive health market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services aimed at improving or maintaining digestive health. This can include dietary supplements, probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and other digestive aids. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of digestive health and a growing demand for natural and functional food and beverage products. The market is expected to continue growing, fueled by trends such as the rising incidence of digestive disorders and an increasing focus on preventive healthcare.

CAGR: 8.8%

Current Market Size: USD 38.8 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

Base Year: 2021

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digestive Health market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the digestive health market. On the one hand, the market has seen increased demand for products and services related to digestive health as people have become more focused on maintaining their overall health and wellness during the pandemic. Additionally, with the rise of remote work and increased time spent at home, many people have been exploring new diets and incorporating more healthy foods into their routines.

However, the pandemic has also disrupted supply chains and caused shortages of certain ingredients used in digestive health products, leading to production delays and increased costs. Additionally, economic uncertainty has caused some consumers to cut back on non-essential purchases, which may have impacted the sales of digestive health products. Overall, while the pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities for the digestive health market, it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Digestive Health Market Key Players –

The digestive health market has a wide range of players, including companies that produce probiotics, prebiotics, dietary supplements, digestive enzymes, and other related products. Some of the key players in the market include:

1. Nestlé SA

2. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

3. Danone S.A.

4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

5. Kerry Group plc

6. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7. PepsiCo, Inc.

8. Cargill, Incorporated

9. Archer Daniels Midland Company

10. Ingredion Incorporated

These companies are involved in various activities, such as research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of digestive health products, and are expected to continue to play a significant role in the growth of the digestive health market.

