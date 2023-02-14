SmartVault Accelerates Strategic Growth Initiatives with Expansion of Its Executive Team
SmartVault Announces Appointment of Bryan Brorsen, Vice President of Sales and Jonathan Young, Vice President of Marketing Announced
“The expansion of our senior leadership team is part of our overall strategic plan to continue the rapid growth we have ignited over past decade,” remarked Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Gaynor MeilkeSmartVaultgaynor@charismaink.com
SmartVault, a leading provider of cloud-based document management and secure client portals for accountants and a subsidiary of GetBusy, PLC, is pleased to announce that Bryan Brorsen, Vice President of Sales and Jonathan Young, Vice President of Marketing have joined its executive team.
In their respective roles they will help to accelerate the company’s strategic growth plans for the accounting channel and other key markets. Bryan Brorsen, Vice President of Sales, will lead SmartVault’s sales team, drawing on his 20-plus years of building and scaling companies for rapid growth. Bryan spent the first two decades of his career in demand generation services prior to joining the Saas industry, most recently at GoCo.io. In his 3 years at GoCo leading sales and sales development growth, the company grew rapidly, was named a category leader by G2 Crowd, and was recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies, Bryan’s fifth entry in the last 11 years.
“I am excited to join SmartVault at this point in the company’s progress toward becoming the premier document management solution for accounting, finance, and other professional service organizations,” said Brorsen. “SmartVault has already proven over the past 15 years that they have an exceptional product, strong brand presence in the market, and a high-performing team. I’m excited about the opportunity to help the company reach new heights globally and expand our reach into new markets.”
Jonathan Young, Vice President of Marketing, joins SmartVault from Cart.com, one of the fastest growing ecommerce software and service providers in the U.S.. He brings a strong background in building collaborative product development, sales, and marketing teams with a focus on driving value creation for new and existing customers to create growth.
“SmartVault is on a solid path for exponential growth in both its established markets and in new verticals where its value proposition is clear,” said Young. “I am looking forward to working across our marketing, sales and product teams to further capitalize on these growth opportunities by leveraging SmartVault’s core value propositions as a best-in-class cybersecurity security and advanced workflow solution. Strategically, our focus remains on developing best-in-class capabilities paired with complementary solution partners to connect with our customers and further evolve the SmartVault brand."
“The expansion of our senior leadership team in these key areas is part of our overall strategic plan to continue the rapid growth trajectory we have created over the past decade. Our focus remains on creating best of breed solutions that answer the needs of our customers in the accounting, finance and professional services channels,” remarked Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. “Both Bryan and Jonathan bring a depth and breadth of experience that when paired together span the complete spectrum of the customer lifecycle from brand development and market engagement to demand generation, customer acquisition and customer retention.”
About SmartVault
SmartVault is on a mission to provide businesses with a central document platform that enables the adoption of a fully digital, fully automated document workflow that is highly secure and supports regulatory compliance mandates. In 2017, SmartVault became part of GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB), a leading provider of productivity software for professional and financial services with headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and offices in Houston, Texas USA and Sydney, Australia.
