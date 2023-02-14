How passion & determination has led him to be a trusted advisor in the ultraluxury world: Meet Rawad Al Shadaideh

As the brand manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Dubai, Rawad Al Shadaideh is well-regarded as a trusted advisor in the ultraluxury industry.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With experience in the automotive industry that spans two decades, Rawad Al Shadaideh, also known as Mr. Rolls Royce, has spent sixteen of those years in the ultra-luxury industry. With a strong base of customers and VIPs, Al Shadaideh has grown an organic, Rolls-Royce-enthusiastic fanbase and Rolls-Royce owners, with over 11,000 followers on his Instagram account @Mr.rollsroyce When asked about the reasons for his success, Al Shadaideh is quick to say that it all boils down to determination, and commitment, along with a passion for striving to be the best at what he does. He is a firm believer in the premise that if one lives by these attributes one can achieve success."Having been based in Dubai gave me a unique opportunity to deal with and understand ultra-high net-worth individuals from all over the world with a variety of nationalities and backgrounds,” he adds. “The ability to adapt to everyone and every culture is a skill set that I have developed by means of long-lasting client relationships.”Al Shadaideh not only leads and inspires his team but also played an important role to achieve the results that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai (AGMC) has been awarded in the last thirteen years, including:2011: Best Dealer Middle East & Africa2014: Best Rolls Royce Phantom Family Sales Achiever Middle East & Africa2016: Best Rolls Royce Phantom Family Sales Achiever Middle East & AfricaGlobal Volume Contribution DubaiRegional Dealer of the year Middle East and Africa2017: Best Bespoke Dealer Middle East & Africa2018: Global Sales Bespoke Leader of the year2019: Customer Centricity Award Middle East & Africa2021: Customer Centricity Award Middle East & AfricaOn a personal level, in 2016, he graduated as one of the first globally certified RR Sales Professionals in the world; and was multi-awarded for the best sales figures for an individual for the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2020, 2021, and 2022.But he does not consider himself to be a typical salesperson.“I always strive to achieve a win-win situation as a trusted advisor. Rather than selling, I prefer to help them make a decision by listening, understanding, and guiding them; engaging with the customer in meaningful conversation and making them think about why this is the right purchase for them,” says Al Shadaideh, adding that as a Brand Manager, he tries to inspire his team and pushes them to deliver the highest quality experience to the customer.He also makes it a priority to share his knowledge and experience from the last twenty years rather than keeping it for himself.“As I learn from my mistakes, I give them advice on how not to make them. The knowledge you have is stronger when you share it. Not when you keep it.”His best advice to his team, or indeed to anyone starting out, is to never stop learning and improving oneself.“I have never stopped learning and studying. As a result of the pandemic, I was inspired to learn something new after seeing how the world was transforming into the digital age. Last year I completed my Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business (PGDDB) and graduated from MIT and Columbia Business School. Currently, I'm pursuing an online MBA at the London School of Economics and Political Science.”When asked for tips to offer those who are looking to be successful in the Automotive Industry, Al Shadaideh makes the following three suggestions:• Go the extra mile, and make the customer the center of your day. Forget about the short-term wins, and look for long-lasting relationships.• Be honest, be sincere and make sure to always have a win situation around the table for everyone.• Keep educating yourself always, not only about your own product/industry and clients, but beyond.To find out more about Rawad Al Shadaideh, aka Mr. Rolls Royce, or to take advantage of his expertise, visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/mr.rollsroyce/