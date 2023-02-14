ACD FUNDS $75,000 FOR 2023 CREATINE DEFICIENCY RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association for Creatine Deficiencies (ACD) announced the funding of a total of $75,000 for early career researchers studying Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes (CCDS), for projects to commence in 2023. The awards include funding for three fellowships, including two ongoing fellowship projects that now have new fellows working on them, and one new project.
The researchers whose projects were funded include:
- $30,000 for Ludovika Iovino to pursue research activities in the lab of Dr. Laura Baroncelli which are focused on the development of gene therapy as a possible treatment for Creatine Transporter Deficiency. This funding will extend Iovino’s work through 2024.
- $30,000 for Crystal Mulik for a research project in the lab of Dr. Saadet Andrews which will focus on advancing biomarker discovery and development of a zebrafish model of CTD for drug screening.
- $15,000 for Jacklyn Gallagher to pursue research activities in the lab of Dr. Jonathan Schlebach which are focused on pharmacological chaperones for Creatine Transporter Deficiency.
“The ACD Fellowship program has resulted in some of the fastest growing CCDS research we’ve seen in recent years,” said ACD Executive Director Heidi Wallis. “We are grateful for the generous support of our donors whose support makes this program possible and the mentors guiding this important work in their labs.”
The overarching goal of the ACD Fellowship program is to fund opportunities which have the potential for translational success, leading to clinical trials for creatine deficiency treatments. All of last year’s researchers who were awarded fellowship funding are continuing on to research creatine deficiencies in a combination of self-funding and with proposals for new project funding through ACD beyond the fellowship program. More information about next steps for these ongoing projects will be announced soon, and an overview of the progress made by the 2022 fellowship projects can be found on the ACD blog.
“Thank you to the labs of Drs. Baroncelli, Andrews, and Schlebach for their continued commitment to Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndrome research,” said ACD Scientific Advisor Dr. Sangeetha Iyer. “Their leadership and dedication to focusing on creatine deficiency research in their labs is paving the way for potential future treatments that we are committed to support long-term with the ultimate goal of reaching clinical trials for CCDS patients.”
About ACD: The Association for Creatine Deficiencies’ mission is to eliminate the challenges of CCDS. ACD is committed to providing patient, family, and public education to advocate for early intervention through newborn screening, and to promote and fund medical research for treatments and cures for Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes. Because CCDS mimic symptoms of other medical conditions, patients are often first diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other disorders. Proper diagnosis and early intervention are critical to establishing interventions needed to improve life quality and longevity for the CCDS patient. For more information regarding ACD, please visit creatineinfo.org.
