A Closer Look at the Digital Pathology Market and its Potential

Digital Pathology Share

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, drive the growth of the Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital pathology is a field of pathology that uses technology, specifically digital imaging and information management systems, to enhance the analysis, interpretation and communication of pathological information. This includes the conversion of traditional glass slides into high-resolution digital images, which can be stored, analyzed, and shared electronically. The use of digital pathology enables faster and more accurate diagnoses, improved collaboration between pathologists and other healthcare professionals, and access to pathology services in remote or resource-limited areas.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title digital pathology market Size was Valued at USD 735.75 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74

What are the advantages of digital pathology?

Digital pathology has several advantages over traditional, optical microscopy-based pathology, including:

• Improved accuracy and precision: Digital pathology allows for objective and reproducible analysis of tissue samples, reducing the risk of subjective interpretation errors.

• Enhanced collaboration and consultation: Digital pathology allows for the secure sharing and remote consultation of tissue samples, enabling improved collaboration between pathologists and specialists across geographical locations.

• Increased efficiency: Digital pathology enables the digitization and management of large amounts of data, allowing for faster and more streamlined diagnostic processes.

• Improved education and training: Digital pathology provides a new platform for pathology education and training, including virtual slides, virtual microscopy, and telepathology.

• Enhanced patient care: Digital pathology has the potential to increase access to diagnostic services and improve patient outcomes by reducing diagnosis time and enabling remote consultations.

Driving Factors of Digital Pathology:-

The driving factors of the digital pathology market include increasing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic methods, growing adoption of telemedicine and telepathology, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing awareness about the benefits of digital pathology. Additionally, technological advancements in digital imaging and data management systems, increasing use of artificial intelligence in pathology, and growing investment in digital pathology research and development are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Top Digital Pathology Companies

• 3DHISTECH LTD

• Danaher Corporation

• Glencoe Software Inc.

• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche

• VisoPharma A/S

• Perkinelmer Inc

Digital pathology market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.