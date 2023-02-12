Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,013 in the last 365 days.

First training for all UPC appointed judges

13 February 2023

In January and early February, the Advanced preparatory training for all judges appointed to the Unified Patent Court (UPC), as well as an internal rules and practice training for staff from the different divisions of the Court, took place in Budapest. These trainings are a further important preparatory step towards the start of the Unitary Patent system, which is due on 1 June 2023. 

More information is made available on the UPC website.

You just read:

First training for all UPC appointed judges

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.