First training for all UPC appointed judges

13 February 2023

In January and early February, the Advanced preparatory training for all judges appointed to the Unified Patent Court (UPC), as well as an internal rules and practice training for staff from the different divisions of the Court, took place in Budapest. These trainings are a further important preparatory step towards the start of the Unitary Patent system, which is due on 1 June 2023.

More information is made available on the UPC website.