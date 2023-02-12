First training for all UPC appointed judges

In January and early February, the Advanced preparatory training
for all judges appointed to the Unified Patent Court (UPC), as well as an
internal rules and practice training for staff from the different divisions of
the Court, took place in Budapest. These trainings are a further important preparatory
step towards the start of the Unitary Patent system, which is due on 1 June
2023.
