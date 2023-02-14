Adam Amit & Adventure Amore Takes Love to New Heights with Surprise Helicopter Engagement

Adam helped plan and photographed a surprise engagement for one of his clients in the stunning mountains of Telluride, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a wedding industry saturated with monotonous and traditional photography sessions, Adventure Amore recently took love to new heights with a surprise helicopter engagement photoshoot for his clients, Logan and Andy.Founded by Adam Amit, Adventure Amore is an all-inclusive Colorado-based adventure elopement photographer who flips the bird to societal norms by promoting more intimacy and less performance for his clients. Adam’s mission is to capture the purest moments of love between two individuals with photos that transport them back to those feelings, and that experience, for the rest of their lives. At his very core, Adam is a storyteller who sees the magic in everyday moments and slows down long enough to savor them.Recently, on February 10th, 2023, Adventure Amore planned a thrilling, surprise helicopter engagement photoshoot in the stunning mountains of Telluride, Colorado, requested by his client, Logan. Logan had pre-arranged a helicopter ride with MBR Helicopters for himself, his boyfriend Andy, and Adam – all with the intent of proposing once landing at their destination.“This was such an incredible photoshoot for so many reasons, but what made it truly special was the fact that Andy had no clue that Logan was planning on proposing,” Adam says. “We started with a 45-minute flight over the Telluride mountains, considered to be the Switzerlands of the Americas. Then, the pilot nonchalantly asked if we could land for a few minutes. Once we were on the ground, Logan dropped to one knee and proposed to Andy – surrounded by some of America’s most stunning mountains. It was jaw-dropping spectacular!”“Of course, Andy said yes! How could he not?” Adam continues. “They celebrated with a bottle of champagne, posed for their photos (good thing I was there!), and let their love flow. Andy was so cute, saying he had no idea this was going to happen. He said being proposed to via helicopter was hands-down one of the most exhilarating and adventurous ways to celebrate their love. With their incredible photos, this will be a moment they’ll never forget.”For more information about Adventure Amore, or to book a last-minute Valentine’s Day adventure engagement, please visit https://adventureamore.com/ About Adventure AmoreAdam Amit is a wildly popular photographer from beautiful Denver, Colorado. His mission is to help clients create the best day they could possibly imagine by making them feel seen, heard, and valued throughout the entire process. Adam’s passion for his work comes from his deep-rooted joy, hope, and optimism for love and, as such, he will go above and beyond to create experiences for couples who value these same components.