"Breathe In… Breathe Out…": A Calming Book for Kids to Find Inner Peace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing a new children's book by ENSO, now available on Amazon for just $3.33, designed to bring peace and tranquility to young readers. Through heartwarming poems and beautiful illustrations, the book guides kids on a journey of relaxation and mindfulness, using deep breathing as a tool to calm their minds.
"The world can be a stressful place for kids," said ENSO, author of Breathe In… Breathe Out…. "My goal is to provide them with a source of comfort and support, and help them find peace and relaxation in their daily lives through deep breathing and mindfulness."
This charming book includes self-worth affirmations and reminders, helping kids to feel loved and valued just as they are. By the end of the book, the average reader has taken 9-12 deep breaths, often without even realizing it.
Perfect as a bedtime story or as a tool to help kids develop healthy habits for a peaceful mind, Breathe In… Breathe Out… is a must-have for parents and caregivers.
Get your copy of Breathe In… Breathe Out… today on Amazon for just $3.33 and help your kids find inner peace through deep breathing and mindfulness.
Available on Amazon:
https://a.co/d/4z7Qe3Z
